Calgary mayor issues stark water supply warning after workplace injuries pause work on feeder main

One week after the City of Calgary issued a critical water supply alert following a catastrophic water main break, the city’s mayor said repair work on the feeder main has been paused after two workers were taken to hospital.

While delivering an on-camera statement Thursday morning, Mayor Jyoti Gondek warned the city is currently “at a place where we don’t have enough of a cushion for emergencies.”

“Those emergencies include use in hospitals and in firefighting,” she said. “There’s still a real threat that we could run out of water.”

Gondek began her address by bracing Calgarians for what her update would entail.

“I have difficult news to share with you this morning,” she said. “Two people were injured on site overnight. Both were taken to hospital and neither are in critical condition.

“Crews instituted an immediate safety stop, and work on the pipe hads been halted. … We expect that repair work on the feeder main will not resume before this afternoon.”

View image in full screen Crews work on infrastructure in northwest Calgary days after a catastrophic water main break. Global News

Gondek added that the city has a team working with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

“The work that these crews have been doing has been invaluable in getting our water back to normal,” she said “And I want to thank all of them for their very hard work.

“Our hearts are heavy at the city this morning.”

Earlier this week, emergency officials offered a rough timeline for repair work on the feeder main and said they hoped to have that work completed on Thursday sometime.

Flushing and filling the pipe is expected to take another three days, and preparing to allow for water flow into the city’s reservoirs is expected to take a couple of more days.

As a result of the break last week, Calgarians across the entire city were told to stop using water outdoors and do their best to minimize indoor water use.

While Gondek said she knows many Calgarians have been trying to conserve water, those efforts need to be ramped up as “usage has been creeping up” every day since Saturday.

“Yesterday, our consumption rose again — this time by nine million litres,” she said. “That is taking us far over the safe threshold. And our supply is lower than it has been in the last few days.

“Calgarians, I need you to do more, and I know that’s frustrating for you to hear.”

Gondek said Calgarians are “all in this together.”

“I now must ask you to do more on your water conservation, to support those that are working to restore our safe water supply.”