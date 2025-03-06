Banff’s meteorological winter has been driest on record, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

While there’s still two months left on the astronomical calendar before the official start of start of spring, information from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows Banff has just experienced it’s driest meteorological winter on record.

Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said in southern Alberta, meteorological winter typically runs from Dec. 1 until Feb. 28.

“Meteorologists study the seasons based on temperature patterns, so the three coldest months of the year — December, January, and February — are defined as our meteorological winter,” said Lizee.

“Astronomical seasons are based on the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, marking the winter solstice in mid-December as the beginning of winter and the spring equinox in mid-March as the end, added Lizee.”

According to Environment Canada, the meteorological winter of 2024-25 saw just 15.8 mm of precipitation fall in Banff, compared to a normal amount of 59.9 mm.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s just 26 per cent of a normal year — making it the driest on record — and those records date back 134 years.

However, Banff’s average temperature of -7 fell well short of any records. It was only the 30th warmest winter on record.

View image in full screen Environment Canada says the 2024/25 meteorological winter in Banff was the driest on record with only 15.8 mm of precipitation. Global News

Several other municipalities in southern Alberta also came close to breaking records for how dry it was.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Red Deer, with just 18.8 mm of precipitation (26 per cent of normal) experienced its third driest meteorological winter on record and Calgary with just 9.8 mm of precipitation (29 per cent of normal) experienced its fourth-driest winter on record.

View image in full screen The town of Banff has just experienced its driest meteorological winter on record, while several other municipalities in southern Alberta came very close to setting records. Global News

“February’s snowpack surveys show below-average or much-below-average conditions in most areas,” said Lizee. “While the eastern slopes of the Rockies have less snow than usual, the southern plains — including Lethbridge and the Cypress Hills — have had more precipitation than normal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the dry conditions, things could change dramatically before the spring equinox because, despite this week’s warm weather, we are in what are typically the snowiest months of the year in southern Alberta.

“We do have some snow in the forecast for next week,” said Lizee. “March and April are often our snowiest months of the year in Calgary and Banff.”

The mountain town typically gets around 25 cm in March and 30 cm in April. However, with the sun being stronger and warmer, most of that snow melts quickly.

View image in full screen This graph of the average monthly snowfall in Calgary shows March and April are typically hte snowiest months of the year. Global News

The most recent drought conditions maps from the federal and provincial governments show the far northwest and southwest parts of Alberta are experiencing the most severe drought conditions in the province.

View image in full screen This drought conditions map from Agriculture Canada show the extreme northwest part of the province continues to experience severe drought conditions. Agriculture Canada

1:58 Southern Alberta farmers ‘optimistic’ for upcoming season