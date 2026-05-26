Canada yet to accept Trump’s tariffs to stay despite CUSMA: U.S. trade rep

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U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade czar says there will be tariffs in place on Mexico and Canada even though the countries are part of a continental trade pact.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations today, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was asked about the state of negotiations with Ottawa around the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

The Trump administration has begun official negotiations with Mexico but they haven’t started with Canada.

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Greer says most nations have begrudgingly accepted some level of tariffs but Canada’s approach has been different.

Greer says Canada is in a “different spot” when it comes to accepting Trump’s tariffs and it’s “hard to see where that ends.”

Greer says some areas of negotiations with Canada will be challenging — pointing to the automobile sector — but others will not be as hard.

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