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Economy

Port Alberni’s workforce pivots from forestry to green construction

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 5:37 pm
1 min read
Workers at IGV Housing building new homes. View image in full screen
Workers at IGV Housing building new homes. Global News
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Port Alberni on Vancouver Island is synonymous with B.C.’s forestry industry.

Known as the forestry capital of Vancouver Island, many of the residents worked in the industry at sawmills and in pulp and paper production.

But the region’s economy is changing.

The community has seen significant disruptions, including the “indefinite curtailment of Western Forest Products’ Alberni Pacific Division and layoffs connected to San Group’s Port Alberni operations,” according to information provided by the City of Port Alberni.

Sawmills have been closing across the country, so Port Alberni decided to commit to navigating this shift.

The City of Port Alberni has partnered with IGV Housing, North Island College and WorkBC to train people in careers in green construction and manufacturing.

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Fifteen trainees completed the first program and 12 were hired by IGV Housing and the other three were hired by other organizations.

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“Port Alberni has an incredibly skilled and resilient workforce, and this program is helping connect that local talent to the future of housing delivery,” Jodie Thompson, chief of staff for IGV Housing, said in a statement.

“As IGV Housing grows in Port Alberni, we need skilled employees who understand safety, teamwork, and build quality. This program helps create that foundation while supporting people who want to keep working, building, and contributing in their own community.”

Click to play video: 'Deal reached to transform Port Alberni waterfront'
Deal reached to transform Port Alberni waterfront

IGV Housing said it expects to add 15 employees from the second cohort, which runs until June 19.

“Programs like this help ensure workers can access the training and certifications they need to participate in emerging green economy opportunities close to home,” Tai Uhlmann, senior project manager, circular economy at Synergy Foundation, said.

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“We are proud to support a partnership that strengthens local employment pathways, builds practical skills, and contributes to more sustainable approaches to construction and manufacturing.”

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