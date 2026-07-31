Canada’s Enbridge postpones plans for second phase of Mainline oil pipeline expansion

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Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge ​said on Friday it was postponing the 250,000-barrel-per-day second phase of its Mainline crude pipeline network, partly due to Canadian oil producers not committing to significant output increases.

The project, announced in Nov. 2025, would have increased exports ‌of Canadian crude to U.S. refineries and would be completed in 2027.

But Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said the ⁠company will focus first on ‌its 100,000 bpd Flanagan South Expansion and its 50,000 bpd Southern Access Extension, which will ⁠add capacity to two secondary pipelines that connect to the ‌Mainline in Illinois and transport crude to multiple U.S. refining centers and ⁠the Gulf Coast.

Ebel said Canada ‌is facing a generational opportunity to expand its oil output, thanks to recent federal government policy changes and the rollback of some environmental rules.

View image in full screen Enbridge announced the Mainline expansion project in Nov. 2025 at a cost of US$1.4 billion. Source: Enbridge Inc.

But he said while a recent agreement between the federal government and ‌Alberta aimed at accelerating oil sands growth could have a dramatic impact, most ⁠of the proposed changes remain non-binding and have not been enshrined into law.

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Enbridge does not expect Canadian oil sands companies to meaningfully boost production until there ​is more policy and regulatory certainty, said Colin Gruending, ​the company’s president of liquids pipelines.

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“Nor do we expect producers ‌to be making binding FID-able commitments to new pipelines until then,” Gruending said, referring to final investment decisions.

A company ⁠spokesperson confirmed the ‌decision to prioritize the secondary pipeline projects means a delay for ‌the Mainline phase ​two project, which Enbridge had previously ⁠said could ⁠be in service by the end of 2028.

With files from Global News.