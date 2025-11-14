Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Enbridge approves US$1.4 billion project to boost Canadian oil flows to U.S. refiners

By Pooja Menon and Arunima Kumar Reuters
Posted November 14, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
Enbridge oil storage tanks located at the company's terminal in Superior, Wis. View image in full screen
Enbridge oil storage tanks located at the company's terminal in Superior, Wis, along its Mainline pipeline network. AP Photo/Jim Mone
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge on Friday approved a US$1.4 billion expansion of its Mainline and Flanagan South pipelines, used to transport Canadian heavy crude from the oil sands to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

The project adds additional capacity and broadens access to American-based refineries, improving the flow of oil sands crude to major export outlets.

The investment comes as Enbridge attempts to balance liquids growth with its push into natural gas utilities and low-carbon fuels.

Enbridge's Mainline and Flanagan South pipeline network transports oil sands crude from Alberta to markets in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast. View image in full screen
Enbridge’s Mainline and Flanagan South pipeline network transports oil sands crude from Alberta to markets in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast. Courtesy: Enbridge

Enbridge said Mainline Optimization Phase 1 (MLO1) will add 150,000 barrels per day to its Mainline network and 100,000 bpd to the Flanagan South Pipeline (FSP), with the additional capacity expected to come online in 2027.

Story continues below advertisement

“MLO1 adds capital-efficient and timely egress from Canada, supporting production growth and improving connectivity to the best refining markets in North America,” said Colin Gruending, Enbridge’s president of liquids pipelines.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company’s Mainline pipeline, which is capable of moving 3 million barrels per day of crude from Western Canada to Eastern Canada and the U.S. Midwest, shipped a record 3.1 million bpd on
average in the third quarter of 2025.

MLO1 will increase Mainline capacity through upstream optimizations and terminal upgrades, while Enbridge will also add pump stations and expand terminal capacity on its Flanagan South pipelines.

The expansion is supported by long-term take-or-pay contracts for the entire route from Edmonton to Houston.

Click to play video: 'Mixed reaction to Alberta Premier Smith’s pipeline proposal'
Mixed reaction to Alberta Premier Smith’s pipeline proposal
Related News
© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices