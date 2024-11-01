Enbridge reports $1.29B 3rd-quarter profit, up from $532M last year

Send this page to someone via email

Enbridge Inc. reported a third-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders of $1.29 billion, up from $532 million a year earlier.

The company says the profit amounted to 59 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 26 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

The results in the most recent quarter included a non-cash, net unrealized derivative fair value gain of $112 million, compared with a net unrealized loss of $782 million a year ago when it also took a $124-million provision adjustment related to a litigation matter.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 55 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 62 cents per share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of 56 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Enbridge chief executive Greg Ebel says the company saw strong utilization of its assets which drove another solid quarter of financial results.