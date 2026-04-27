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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    April 27, 2026 at 9:19 am

    @tbt: See how all copuntries have them or did you read this? phuck off loser.

  2. Tbt
    April 27, 2026 at 9:07 am

    Another move the likes of P. E. T. Get out of this mess called Canada.

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Economy

Carney unveils plans for Canada’s 1st sovereign wealth fund

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 8:57 am
1 min read
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WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement
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Canada is getting its first sovereign wealth fund, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday.

A sovereign wealth fund is a state-owned investment fund, that allows a government to invest in projects and investment opportunities across the world.

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Many countries around the world, from China and Norway to Australia and Saudi Arabia, have similar sovereign wealth funds — in particular, those with natural resources.

The Canada Strong Fund will “invest alongside the private sector in nation-building projects,” Carney said in a YouTube video Monday morning ahead of a scheduled press conference, which will be streamed live in this article at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

“If you have a little bit of extra money, we’ll make it easy for you to invest in the fund to help build Canada strong, for all,” he added.

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