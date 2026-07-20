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1 comment

  1. Truth
    July 20, 2026 at 4:15 pm

    And once it’s built does China buy it? Asking for a friend

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Economy

Construction to begin on $2.9B natural gas pipeline in central Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2026 3:16 pm
1 min read
The Alberta government, under former Premier Jason Kenney, spent $1.3 billion to help kickstart construction of the Keystone XL pipeline before it was cancelled by President Joe Biden in Jan. 2021. View image in full screen
File photo of a pipeline worker and section of pipe. File photo
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Construction is poised to begin right away on a new $2.9-billion natural gas pipeline in central Alberta after the provincial power regulator approved the Yellowhead project proposed by Canadian Utilities Ltd.

The project includes the construction and operation of a 235-kilometre natural gas transmission pipeline from the Peers area in west-central Alberta to the Fort Saskatchewan region northeast of Edmonton, home to gas processing and petrochemical plants.

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It is expected to deliver over 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, which the company said is equivalent to what Alberta’s entire electricity system delivers on a peak day.

“The Yellowhead Pipeline will help meet Alberta’s growing need for safe, reliable and affordable energy, while supporting continued economic growth across the province,” said Jason Sharpe, chief operating officer at ATCO Ltd., Canadian Utilities’ parent company.

“With our extensive natural gas infrastructure experience and strong partnerships with contractors, crews, communities and Treaty 6 Nations, ATCO is ready to move this critical project into construction.”

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All major pipeline and compressor contracts, including supply and materials, have been awarded, Canadian Utilities said.

The project is expected to create about 2,000 direct construction jobs.

ATCO has billed the Yellowhead pipeline as its largest-ever energy infrastructure project.

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