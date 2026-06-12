Metro Vancouver’s outside workers to start full-scale strike Monday

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The union representing striking workers at Metro Vancouver says a full-scale strike will start on Monday.

In a statement, the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees’ Union (GVRDEU) said all outside workers at Metro Vancouver will walk off their jobs on June 15 and only workers needed to maintain essential service levels will remain.

Picket lines will go up at regional parks, watersheds, water and wastewater treatment plants and operations yards.

“Our members are angry and frustrated that after 17 months without a contract, Metro Vancouver management continue to ignore the concerns of the frontline workers who deliver important services across the region,” said Jesse Medeiros, president of the GVRDEU.

“Management will not return to bargaining without the union agreeing to preconditions we’ve previously rejected and that’s capitulation, not negotiation.”

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In addition, the members will perform their duties only between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., including this weekend.

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In a statement, Metro Vancouver said it respects the right to lawful job action and is committed to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement.

“Metro Vancouver remains willing to return to the table with the assistance of a mediator,” the statement read.

“We have put forward 10 additional dates to resume talks, beyond the five previously declined by the union. While the union has characterized mediation as a precondition, we do not. We see it as an important and practical step, after almost a year of bargaining, to help both parties make progress and reach an agreement.

“Our latest offer includes a wage increase of more than 10 per cent over three years, which is consistent with other recently negotiated agreements in the region, including with our Teamsters union, and exceeds several other public sector employers.”

Metro Vancouver says that essential services will continue without disruption. This includes critical services such as drinking water, wastewater treatment, solid waste management, air quality monitoring, and access to regional parks.

More than 700 GVRDEU members operate and maintain regional services, such as protecting water, air, and natural resources, providing drinking water, sewer, and infrastructure services and stewarding parks, ecological reserves, and housing communities.