Crime

5 people arrested in case of 20-year-old man killed at Quebec train station

By Brayden Jagger Haines & Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old outside a train station in southwestern Quebec in January.

Longueuil police say the suspects, four men and one woman whose ages range from 17 to 20 years old, were arrested Wednesday and are expected to appear in court Thursday.

The arrests come after a six-month investigation into the death of Gabriel Lauzier, 20, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18 during a drug deal gone wrong outside a train station.
The arrests come after a six-month investigation into the death of Gabriel Lauzier, 20, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18 during a drug deal gone wrong outside a train station. Urgel Bourgie

An 18-year-old, whom Global cannot name because he was a minor at the time of the incident, and Muwaz Ullah, 19, face multiple charges, including second-degree murder, robbery and possession of a restricted firearm.

The three other suspects, which include two minors, are said to be accomplices.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old outside Saint-Lambert train station in southwestern Quebec on Jan. 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old outside Saint-Lambert train station in southwestern Quebec on Jan. 18, 2024. Global News
The arrests come after a six-month investigation by police into the death of Gabriel Lauzier, who died on Jan. 18 from gunshot wounds sustained while outside the Saint-Lambert train station in Saint-Lambert, Que., south of Montreal.

According to Ghislain Vallières, spokesperson for Longueuil police, the shooting erupted after an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

If found guilty, the accused could face 14 to 25 years in prison.

