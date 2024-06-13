5 people arrested in case of 20-year-old man killed at Quebec train station

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old outside a train station in southwestern Quebec in January.
Longueuil police say the suspects, four men and one woman whose ages range from 17 to 20 years old, were arrested Wednesday and are expected to appear in court Thursday.
An 18-year-old, whom Global cannot name because he was a minor at the time of the incident, and Muwaz Ullah, 19, face multiple charges, including second-degree murder, robbery and possession of a restricted firearm.
The three other suspects, which include two minors, are said to be accomplices.
The arrests come after a six-month investigation by police into the death of Gabriel Lauzier, who died on Jan. 18 from gunshot wounds sustained while outside the Saint-Lambert train station in Saint-Lambert, Que., south of Montreal.
According to Ghislain Vallières, spokesperson for Longueuil police, the shooting erupted after an apparent drug deal gone wrong.
If found guilty, the accused could face 14 to 25 years in prison.
