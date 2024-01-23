Menu

Crime

Police looking for help after deadly shooting in train station parking lot

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Police in Longueuil, Que., are investigating a fatal shooting Thrusday in the parking lot at the Saint-Lambert train station. View image in full screen
Police in Longueuil, Que., are investigating a fatal shooting Thrusday in the parking lot at the Saint-Lambert train station. Global News
Longueuil Police are looking to shed light on a fatal shooting in a train station parking lot last week in Saint-Lambert.

A command post was set up on the grounds of the train station Tuesday, near the corner of Mercier Street and Notre-Dame Avenue.

Investigators hope to speak with witnesses and gather information to help further their homicide investigation.

Members of the force’s Auxiliary Emergency Team (AET) will also be present in the area to verify and validate certain information received over the past few days.

Officials have identified Gabriel Lauzier, 20, as the victim of Thursday’s shooting.

According to police, shots were fired just after 7:30 p.m. on the night of Jan. 18.

Police say the incident is not gang related and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 450-646-8500 anonymously or dial 911.

Homicides, gun violence on decline in Montreal: police
