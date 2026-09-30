Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta aims to crack down on illegal garbage dumping with tougher legislation

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2026 6:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Frustration rises for local farmers who are finding illegally dumped trash on their properties'
Frustration rises for local farmers who are finding illegally dumped trash on their properties
RELATED: Alberta farmers say they're frustrated after seeing a rise in illegally dumped trash on their properties and its costing them to clean it up. Craig Momney reports – Jul 29, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Danielle Smith says the Alberta government will bring in legislation later this year to crack down on illegal dumping of garbage and items being discarded improperly.

On Wednesday, Smith said there’s a growing trend of people in the province leaving their trash on roadways, farms, private property and public lands, leaving others to clean up the mess.

Too often perpetrators face light fines, Smith said, adding the legislation will reverse that.

“Cleaning up after illegal dumping activity can cost a municipality hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, ultimately passing the cost on to residents and taxpayers,” she announced Wednesday.

“Just think about what it means to trespass onto private property and leave garbage on someone else’s farm.

“That’s someone’s livelihood. It’s someone family legacy.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "That's someone's livelihood. It's someone family legacy."
Story continues below advertisement

The legislation, if passed, will allow for up to $100,000 in fines for individuals, or $1 million for corporations — doubling the maximum penalties now on the books.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In extreme cases, courts could impose jail terms of up to six months should the legislation become law.

Click to play video: 'Illegal dumping on the rise in Calgary and so are the complaints'
Illegal dumping on the rise in Calgary and so are the complaints

The premier said that last year in Calgary alone, there were 30,000 complaints related to illegal dumping on municipal property, but the city issued just 165 tickets and three fines.

In Edmonton, Smith said the city logged more than 600 complaints over five years about dumping on private property, issuing 240 tickets.

“Something is clearly going on here,” she said. “By being more involved in this, we’re going to be monitoring these numbers.”

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said he has made the issue a priority for peace officers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Illegal dumping in Edmonton caught on camera'
Illegal dumping in Edmonton caught on camera

Smith’s United Conservative Party government is also pledging to strengthen oversight of waste transfer and storage facilities that represent a higher risk.

Those operators will have to register with the province and meet extra requirements.

Alberta lawmakers are set to reconvene at the legislature on Oct. 27 — a week after the province holds a referendum with 10 separate ballot questions, including one on separation.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices