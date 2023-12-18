These genius small appliances will take the stress out of entertaining

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When taking on the role of holiday host, cooking shortcuts are warmly welcome.

No matter the size of the event, it somehow feels like there are always more appetizers that need serving, or drinks that need pouring.

Relieve some of the stress this year with these smart products that will provide a helping hand in the kitchen, allowing you to partake in the festivities too.

Fancy Air Fryer This gourmet air fryer is crafted by the same makers of the Instant Pot. Despite its name, it does a whole lot more than air fry: it roasts, broils, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. Use it to bake frozen appetizers when your oven is occupied or reheat finger foods when guests arrive late. It also uses 60 per cent less energy than traditional electric ovens. $207.11 on Amazon

NutriBullet Blender We love a compact blender that can make a reliable morning smoothie and become an entertaining essential just as quickly. This eight-piece product features an 18-ounce cup attachment, perfect for whipping up last-minute dressings, dips and sauces. It’s also incredibly easy to clean and takes up minimal real estate in the dishwasher. $64.98 on Amazon (was $84.98)

Automatic Pan Stirrer A genius device designed for when we have limited hands in the kitchen and wish we could magically grow an extra pair. This automatic pan stirrer was created to tend to delicate sauces that require near constant attention. Simply place the tool in your saucepan (ensuring the stove is set to simmer or low heat) and go tend to your other tasks. $36 at Uncommon Goods

Mini Food Processor A mini food processor that’s reliable and affordable? Consider us on board. The sought-after Black+Decker product has a three-cup capacity, making it ideal for prep-ping food to serve a medium-sized crowd. Use it to whip up homemade dips like salsa and hummus, quickly chop veggies or make breadcrumbs. $27.98 on Amazon

Smart Thermometer Similar to the automatic pan stirrer mentioned above, this smart thermometer feels like a device from the future. The wireless thermometer gets inserted directly into your meat or fish as it cooks, while a Bluetooth-connected app sends alerts to your phone. Select the protein, cooking method and preferred level of doneness via the app, and the smart technology will take care of the rest. $89.99 at Yummly (was $99.99)

Immersion Blender If a traditional blender is too steep an investment, an immersion blender is a worthwhile alternative. The device allows you to blend from any container that’s at least three-inches wide, including smoothie cups and most large Mason jars. This versatile version also comes with its own whisk attachment and mixing beaker cover all your baking needs. $59.99 on Amazon

Rotary Grater Sure, there’s nothing wrong with a standard box grater, but if your main priority is saving time in the kitchen, a rotary grater is a sound investment. Its three interchangeable blades allow you to shred, slice and finely shred with ease. The compact tool also has a suction base that secures onto a counter, making food prep all the more convenient. $30.09 on Amazon (was $44.99)

