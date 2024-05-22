Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Carote, La Roche-Posay, Owala and more coveted brand items.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Move over, Stanley! It’s all about Owala now. This water bottle features a patented FreeSip spout for versatile sipping, a push-button lid with lock and double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for 24 hours. $34.99 on Amazon (was $37.99)

CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Aesthetic pots and pans make cooking 100 times more fun…it’s a fact. This 10-piece set by Carote couldn’t be any cuter, and at 41 per cent off it’s a steal. $129.98 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System This multi-styling tool will revolutionize your getting-ready routine. With a simple twist, it transforms from a hair dryer to a styling tool, providing ultra-fast drying without damaging strands. Say goodbye to split ends! $291.8 on Amazon (was $349.99)

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Fluid Face Sunscreen A cult favourite, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Sunscreen is an ultra-light, fast-absorbing formula with 80-minute water and sweat resistance. It provides a comfortable, invisible matte finish that’s perfect for under makeup. $28 on Amazon (was $31.95)

