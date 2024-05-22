Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 22, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week. View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Carote, La Roche-Posay, Owala and more coveted brand items.

 

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Move over, Stanley! It’s all about Owala now. This water bottle features a patented FreeSip spout for versatile sipping, a push-button lid with lock and double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for 24 hours.
$34.99 on Amazon (was $37.99)

 

CAROTE Pots and Pans Set
Aesthetic pots and pans make cooking 100 times more fun…it’s a fact. This 10-piece set by Carote couldn’t be any cuter, and at 41 per cent off it’s a steal.
$129.98 on Amazon (was $219.99)

 

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
This multi-styling tool will revolutionize your getting-ready routine. With a simple twist, it transforms from a hair dryer to a styling tool, providing ultra-fast drying without damaging strands. Say goodbye to split ends!
$291.8 on Amazon (was $349.99)
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Fluid Face Sunscreen
A cult favourite, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Sunscreen is an ultra-light, fast-absorbing formula with 80-minute water and sweat resistance. It provides a comfortable, invisible matte finish that’s perfect for under makeup.
$28 on Amazon (was $31.95)
Women's Breathable Seamless Thongs
Skims, who? These breathable seamless thongs are the perfect barely-there underwear. Plus, they feature a supportive wide compression waistband for the best tummy control and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable all day long.
$32.38 on Amazon (was $42.98)
