Share



The Curator

Best summer fashion deals on clothing and accessories 2025

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 5, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Aritzia, Simons, Oak & Fort and more - read on to discover our summer fashion faves. View image in full screen
Aritzia, Simons, Oak & Fort and more - read on to discover our summer fashion faves.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is there anything more refreshing than slipping into your favourite summer outfit and feeling the gentle breeze on a sunny day? We don’t think so. From flowy sundresses and airy tops to vibrant accessories that add a pop of personality, we’re all about embracing that sun-soaked vibe. Read on to discover our summer fashion faves.

 

Layered Gold Necklace
Get the luxe look for less with these layered necklaces from Amazon featuring a unique, elegant design and high-quality 15K gold plating.
$13.84 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Wilfred Portea Linen Dress
Wander the beach or stroll the farmers market in this chic fit-and-flare maxi dress, crafted from 100% organic linen with a smocked bodice, breezy feel and handy inseam pockets.
$83.99 at Aritzia (was $168)

 

Wilfred Priscilla Dress
See you at the afterparty – this vibrant orange V-neck slip dress, made from airy Chiffon, is your go-to for all your summer occasions, from cocktails to sunset soirées.
$58.99 at Aritzia (was $118)

 

Braided straw scalloped-edge striped hat
Top off your look with this unique and cute scalloped-edge straw hat – lightweight, adjustable, and perfect for adding charm to any sunny-day outfit.
$19.99 at Simons (was $39.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Open Front Knit Tank
Carefree for summer, this relaxed-fit knit tank with hook-and-eye closures is the perfect throw-on piece – just add a midi skirt or jeans for an easy warm-weather look.
$30.40 at Oak & Fort (was $58)

 

Summer T Shirt
Every summer wardrobe needs a basic white tee – soft, breathable, and effortlessly comfy, it’s your go-to for everything from casual days to laid-back evenings.
$29.74 on Amazon (was $34.99)
More Recommendations

 

Polarized Sunglasses
Add these polarized sunglasses to your summer lineup – stylish, protective, and perfect for every sunny day, because you truly can’t have too many sunnies.
$17.39 on Amazon (was $26.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Small braided-handle woven straw bag
Perfectly petite yet spacious enough to hold all the essentials, this braided-handle woven straw bag is your sunny-season must-have for picnics, window-shopping and summer brunches.
$39.95 at Simons (was $59.00)

 

More from The Curator
