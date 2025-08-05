Best summer fashion deals on clothing and accessories 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Is there anything more refreshing than slipping into your favourite summer outfit and feeling the gentle breeze on a sunny day? We don’t think so. From flowy sundresses and airy tops to vibrant accessories that add a pop of personality, we’re all about embracing that sun-soaked vibe. Read on to discover our summer fashion faves.

Layered Gold Necklace Get the luxe look for less with these layered necklaces from Amazon featuring a unique, elegant design and high-quality 15K gold plating. $13.84 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Wilfred Portea Linen Dress Wander the beach or stroll the farmers market in this chic fit-and-flare maxi dress, crafted from 100% organic linen with a smocked bodice, breezy feel and handy inseam pockets. $83.99 at Aritzia (was $168)

Wilfred Priscilla Dress See you at the afterparty – this vibrant orange V-neck slip dress, made from airy Chiffon, is your go-to for all your summer occasions, from cocktails to sunset soirées. $58.99 at Aritzia (was $118)

Braided straw scalloped-edge striped hat Top off your look with this unique and cute scalloped-edge straw hat – lightweight, adjustable, and perfect for adding charm to any sunny-day outfit. $19.99 at Simons (was $39.00)

Open Front Knit Tank Carefree for summer, this relaxed-fit knit tank with hook-and-eye closures is the perfect throw-on piece – just add a midi skirt or jeans for an easy warm-weather look. $30.40 at Oak & Fort (was $58)

Summer T Shirt Every summer wardrobe needs a basic white tee – soft, breathable, and effortlessly comfy, it’s your go-to for everything from casual days to laid-back evenings. $29.74 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Polarized Sunglasses Add these polarized sunglasses to your summer lineup – stylish, protective, and perfect for every sunny day, because you truly can’t have too many sunnies. $17.39 on Amazon (was $26.99)

Small braided-handle woven straw bag Perfectly petite yet spacious enough to hold all the essentials, this braided-handle woven straw bag is your sunny-season must-have for picnics, window-shopping and summer brunches. $39.95 at Simons (was $59.00)

