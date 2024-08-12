10 great hair detangling products for your beach bag

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your family is anything like ours, you’ve been soaking up the sun at the beach or lounging by the pool during these sizzling summer days. But all those hours in saltwater and chlorine can leave you with a tangled mess once it’s time to dry off.

As someone with long, fine hair that tangles at the slightest provocation, I decided to put a few detangling brushes and sprays to the test, hoping to find something better than my usual drugstore leave-in conditioner and brush combo. To my surprise, the products below delivered impressive results.

Detangling brushes

Story continues below advertisement

Framar Professional Wet Hair Brush The Framar brush stood out among the ones I tested, boasting some of the widest and softest bristles. It effortlessly glided through knots with minimal tugging, making detangling a breeze. One of its most unique features is the wide air holes in the design, which not only make it easy to grip but also help reduce drying time. Plus, its lightweight build makes it a perfect travel companion. $12.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush This No. 1 best-seller is designed for all hair types—curly, straight, or wavy—and works well on both wet and dry hair. Users with extremely curly hair were particularly impressed by how effectively it handled their coarse curls, but I found it also worked well on fine hair with a natural wave. However, I found the bristles a bit too hard and prickly for my taste, and I would have preferred a longer handle for better control. $36.38 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Ninabella Organic Detangling Brush Both my daughter and I were thrilled with this brush—it was by far the softest and gentlest of all the ones we tried. The bristles glided effortlessly through both wet and dry hair, tackling tangles in curly and straight strands with just one pass. As an added bonus, this brush is made from bio-plastic straw and is fully recyclable, making it an eco-friendly choice. $12.99 on Amazon

Wet Brush Go Green Hair Detangler This brush was the unanimous family favorite. In fact, my husband and son were eager to try it simply because of its unique design—and it didn’t disappoint. From my curly-haired son to my husband, who doesn’t have much hair but appreciated the scalp massage, we all loved it. It effortlessly de-snagged hair with zero effort, and the fun, enjoyable experience it offered made it a hit with everyone! $9.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush: Classic Black As soon as I started researching for this story, I began noticing the Wet Brush everywhere—tucked in friends’ bags, packed in kids’ summer camp kits—it seems like everyone has one. And it’s easy to see why; it definitely gets the job done. However, I discovered that I preferred a different version of the Wet Brush, which was gentler on the scalp. $16.99 on Amazon

Belula Boar Bristle Hair Brush At first glance, the bristles on this brush seemed intense, like they might pull or cause discomfort when detangling. But both my daughter (who also has long, fine hair) and I were pleasantly surprised by how gentle it was. Although I didn’t notice a significant increase in shine, which the brush claims to enhance by distributing natural hair oils, it might require more time and effort to achieve those results. We both appreciated the natural wood feel of the handle, and it’s light enough for even a little kid to use comfortably. $18.94 on Amazon (was $29.24)

Detangling sprays

Ouai Leave In Conditioner First off, the scent of Ouai (pronounced “way”) is absolutely delightful—pleasantly floral with a touch of musk. In terms of application, the consistency is much better than some leave-ins that tend to be too heavy or oily. I noticed it absorbed into my hair quickly, leaving behind that lovely fragrance. This was definitely a top pick for me, as it left my hair feeling silky and shiny. $40.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Marc Anthony Virgin Coconut Conditioner This leave-in had a heavier, hair-coating feel that I wasn’t particularly fond of, so it’s important to use it sparingly. I also found the sprayer lacking—it didn’t provide an even mist like some of the others I tried. However, it did effectively smooth out tangles, so it still has its merits. $8.99 on Amazon (was $10.99)

Sun Bum Conditioning Detangler I loved this one for my kids. Its coconut smell will remind you of summer all year long, it’s lightweight, plant-based, silicone-free, and it gets the job done. The biggest test was after a long day at the pool. It took care of some pretty crazy snags with ease. $7.99 on Amazon

Pureology Multi-Tasking Protectant Fanatic Sometimes, you like a product for different reasons. Because I have highlights, I was happy to try a leave-in that purports to protect that colour in the sun. I think this did the trick! I found that when I used it consistently I didn’t see the brassiness that often shows up in blond highlights after a lot of time in the pool. The rose scent is gorgeous, too. $45 on Amazon