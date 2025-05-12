Get set for summer with these sleek hairstyling tools

Send this page to someone via email

Sticky roots, puffy ends and strands that just won’t stay put–summer hair has a mind of its own. Whether it’s the frizz-inducing humidity, moisture-zapping sun or endless sweat, warm-weather hair days often feel more chaotic than carefree. That’s where sleek hairstyling tools come in. From a clever heatless straightener that smooths without scorching to a frizz-taming wand you can toss in your beach bag, these multitasking must-haves are here to streamline your routine and help you soak up summer.

La Bonne Brosse N. 01 The Small Shine & Care Hair Brush The only brush you’ll need–forever. Perfect for fine or low-density hair, the Petite Brosse N.01 boosts shine and volume. Made with keratin-rich boar bristles, it naturally hydrates by distributing oils from root to tip. $160 at The Detox Market

T3 Aire IQ Intelligent Hair Dryer Want a hot blowout, sans the damage? Meet the revolutionary smart dryer that auto-adjusts temperature and airflow based on your hair texture and chosen attachment. It helps fight frizz and protect against dryness for easy, breezy summer strands. $443.26 on Amazon (was $539.99) $540 at Sephora

Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Hair Styling Balm This lightweight balm defines heatless styles and air-dried waves with soft, flexible hold–ideal for fine to medium hair. It smooths frizz, adds shine and strengthens fragile strands to help prevent breakage, making it your go-to for healthy-looking hair all season long. $60 on Amazon $65 at Sephora

Kitsch Jumbo Heatless Hair Curler Chances are, you’ve seen these heatless curlers all over your For You Page. They truly are the perfect way to achieve bouncy, damage-free curls without applying heat to your summer locks. Simply wear them overnight, and wake up to gorgeous, voluminous curls by morning. $24.99 on Amazon

Kerasilk Flyaway Wand For a quick-fix solution for frizz, baby hairs and flyaways this season, opt for this beach bag-ready vegan gel formula. Perfect for both hair and brows, it tames unruly strands while adding a boost of moisture and 72 hours of humidity protection. $26 on Amazon

L'Oréal Professionnel SteamPod 4.0 Meet your summer styling MVP: this all-in-one professional steam styler creates sleek strands or bouncy curls with speed, smoothness and 95 per cent less damage. The secret? Gentle steam power that tames frizz and locks in shine. $450 on Amazon

Design.Me HOLD.ME Styling Cream Your summer hair secret? This ultra-versatile styling cream. Infused with aloe vera and argan oil, it hydrates, tames frizz and smooths strands for flawless blowouts or air-dried looks–all without the weight. Just apply to damp hair and let the magic happen. $29 on Amazon

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer You can’t go wrong with Dyson—especially in the summer, when frizz and flatness are at an all-time high. This all-in-one styling saviour dries and shapes your strands with minimal heat while keeping humidity-induced chaos in check. Bonus points for the sleek flyaway-smoothing attachment. $649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99) $799.99 at Sephora

DRYBAR Tiny Tamers Creaseless Clips Summer styling just got easier with these sleek creaseless clips. The flat design creates even tension to hold your style in place without tugging or slipping. Say goodbye to dents and creases for good! $26 on Amazon

Amika High Tide Deep Waver Who needs the beach when you can make waves at home? The award-winning tool creates flawless, crease-free beach waves with three 0.7-inch tourmaline ceramic barrels. Designed for all hair types, it smooths frizz, boosts shine and brings summer texture to your fingertips. $158.4 on Amazon $165 at Sephora

Nexxus Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray Want hair that shimmers under the summer sun? This shine spray provides weightless, long-lasting gloss while protecting strands from humidity and heat, for a smooth styles all season long. $20.99 on Amazon

Ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush Get 3D volume from root to tip for all your summer styles and quick touch-ups. It’s an effortless way to add body and smoothness to your mane while refreshing your curls all season long. $259 on Amazon

