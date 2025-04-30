5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

CurrentBody Laser Hair Removal Device Genetics gave me thick, full hair–but the catch? It grows everywhere. That’s why, at 23, I decided to take control and get laser hair removal on my legs and bikini area. Best decision I’ve ever made? Absolutely. My only regret? Not doing my whole body. Enter: CurrentBody’s at-home laser hair removal device. After years of professional treatments, I was skeptical. But by week four, I was seeing real results. My hair growth has noticeably slowed–if it returns at all. It’s also been perfect for touch-ups in areas where hair has started growing back. The best part? It’s painless, incredibly easy to use, and fast, so I can get on with my day, hair-free and carefree. And bonus: I’m no longer shelling out thousands for salon sessions. $985.99 at CurrentBody

Saie SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush Lately, I’ve come to realize something surprising about myself: I have a real admiration for a cool pink cheek. Maybe it’s the nostalgia—it takes me right back to high school, when a fresh flush felt eternal. That youthful glow? I never want it to fade. Just a few swipes of Saie’s powder blush in Bella and I’m back in those high school hallways, fresh-faced and bright. I like to layer it over my Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy for a little extra pop and staying power—the cream base grips the powder beautifully. I wore the combo as a bridesmaid at my best friend’s wedding, and with a bit of a tan, it was the perfect blush shade. $42 at Sephora

T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit One thing to know about me: I love a good blowout. For the past two years, I’ve been on a mission to master mine at home, but as my hair’s gotten longer, holding a curl has become a serious challenge. Enter the T3 Aire Ceramic Air Styler. I was *blown* away by the results. My hair looked shiny, bouncy and held its shape for days–all thanks to the ceramic attachments that deliver just the right amount of heat without damaging my strands. You can fully customize the heat and speed settings to suit your styling needs, and it even comes with a sleek, portable pink bag to keep everything organized for travel or touch-ups on the go. I’m not just impressed–I’m obsessed. If you’re a fellow blowout lover, do yourself a favour and try it. You can thank me later. $419.99 on Amazon $419.99 at Sephora

Vasanti BrightenUp! Exfoliator Having struggled with acne and other skin concerns from a young age, maintaining a bright, glow-y complexion has always been important to me. When I skip exfoliating, I can see the dullness creeping in—but overdoing it isn’t the answer either (a lesson from my facialist I won’t forget). The sweet spot? This gentle exfoliator from Vasanti. Powered by papaya enzymes and soothing aloe, it sloughs away dead skin while helping to fade dark spots, acne scars and uneven texture—without irritation. Every time I rinse it off, my skin feels rebalanced and like something I can actually feel confident in. Bonus: Vasanti is proudly made in Canada. Love that. $35.7 on Amazon

Maybelline New York Superfluff Brow Mousse There’s nothing quite like a good brow day. If you want to experience that feeling every time you apply your makeup, Maybelline’s new Superfluff Brow Mousse is a must-try. Perfect for those who crave a naturally full, tinted arch, this airy, volumizing mousse diffuses brow hairs softly for a fluffy finish. What really impressed me? It stays put all day without leaving behind any sticky or glossy residue—a common gripe I’ve had with other brow gels. It’s safe to say this one has officially earned a spot in my everyday lineup. $16.46 on Amazon

