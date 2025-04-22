Burt’s Bees on sustainable beauty—and why it matters more than ever

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

“Sustainability isn’t something you do once—it’s a mindset, a commitment,” says Abena Antwi, the research director, product designer and chemist at Burt’s Bees. And that ethos is woven into everything the beloved brand does. From its iconic Beeswax Lip Balm to its expanding personal care lineup, Burt’s Bees has long prioritized ingredient transparency, responsible sourcing and planet-friendly packaging–well before “clean beauty” became a buzzword.

In honour of Earth Day, we spoke to Antwi about what sustainability really looks like in the beauty industry and how Burt’s Bees continues to lead with purpose. With decades of environmental advocacy under its belt, the brand is doubling down on its efforts, from supporting regenerative agriculture and biodiversity to striving for net-zero plastic use.

As we all reflect on how our choices impact the planet, Antwi shares her take on why meaningful change starts with asking better questions. “We want people to think critically about what they’re buying, where it’s coming from and how it affects the broader ecosystem.” Read on for a behind-the-scenes look at how Burt’s Bees is creating a more sustainable future–one balm and bee at a time.

Burt’s Bees has long been a leader in sustainable beauty. How does the brand continue to push the boundaries of sustainability across packaging, sourcing and production?

“Great question. In terms of production, we follow a ‘zero waste to landfill’ policy–meaning we aim to eliminate waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. We’re very intentional about reducing our environmental footprint.

When it comes to packaging, we’ve made it a priority to use recyclable, reusable and compostable materials, while also minimizing virgin plastic. If you’ve followed the brand for a while, you’ll know we’ve always tried to innovate with sustainability in mind.

As a chemist, I think about this holistically–from the product ingredients to the packaging to the full lifecycle of the item. For sourcing, one story that’s very close to my heart is our shea and beekeeping work in Ghana, West Africa. We’ve spent the past 10 years partnering with a women-led village to empower women by teaching them how to become beekeepers during the off-season of shea harvesting. They’re now able to produce and sell beeswax and honey, creating a more sustainable livelihood.”

I love that you’re empowering women and supporting sustainability at the same time. Can you share more about Burt’s Bees’ latest global community initiatives and how they align with the brand’s mission to protect both people and the planet?

“One of our recent initiatives is a partnership with rePurpose Global, aimed at tackling ocean plastic. We’ve launched projects in both Ghana and India to repurpose plastic waste, particularly in areas where recycling infrastructure isn’t as advanced. I was just in Ghana last November, and it’s clear how essential education and action are in these communities.

Our sourcing team–including our Director of Sustainability–also visits supplier communities regularly to ensure ethical sourcing. We make sure the ingredients we use are not only sustainably sourced but also free from conflict, child labor and other harmful practices. It’s really about looking at sustainability in a full-circle, global way–from the ingredients to the communities to the finished product.”

That’s so inspiring. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of what goes into their beauty products these days. How does Burt’s Bees ensure the highest standards for natural formulations while maintaining product efficacy?

“That’s my passion! Natural formulations are at the core of what we do. While some companies might add a small amount of natural ingredients and call it a day, we go deeper. We evaluate the full benefit of every ingredient, and how it interacts with your skin–not just from a natural standpoint, but from an efficacy and safety perspective.

For example, while essential oils are natural, they can be irritating to some people. So we explore lab-based alternatives through biochemistry that offer the same benefits without compromising skin health or the planet. A great example is cottonseed oil–it takes a lot of water to produce traditionally, so we ask: ‘Can we get the same benefits with less environmental impact’?”

That sounds like a huge undertaking. How challenging is that process?

“It’s very research-intensive. We have a large lab team and work closely with our raw material suppliers. I’ve been with Burt’s Bees for 17 years, and I’ve seen how much things have evolved. Suppliers are much more aware and aligned with consumer demand for sustainable, clean ingredients. Biotech is playing a big role here—helping us create clean, safe ingredients that are better for the environment.”

It’s clear a lot of care and science goes into it–and you’re doing a fantastic job. So, looking ahead, are there any upcoming innovations or product launches that Burt’s Bees is especially excited about in the realm of clean and sustainable beauty?

“Yes! I’ve been working closely on a new body care line that builds on our existing shea line, which incorporates the work we’re doing in Ghana. This next evolution–what we’re calling ‘2.0’–will feature new textures and boosted ingredients that consumers are loving right now, like niacinamide, peptides and ceramides.

We’re calling it a ‘booster’ skincare line. It merges natural ingredients with biotech components to enhance both the feel and performance of the products. One of my favourite upcoming launches is a cream that transforms into an oil—it’s clean and super fun to use. I’m really excited for everyone to try it!”

That sounds amazing! Can you share what some of the boosters are?

“Of course–we’ve included popular actives like niacinamide, peptides and a trio of ceramides. The goal is to create effective products that are still true to our natural roots.”

I can’t wait to try it! As a chemist and product designer, you’ve obviously worked closely with many of Burt’s Bees’ offerings. What are your personal favourite products?

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm “Definitely our OG lip balm. I used it even before joining the company! It’s breathable, moisturizing and doesn’t create that dependency you can get with petrolatum-based balms.” $11.47 on Amazon (was $12.49)

Burt's Bees Shea + Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Lip Serum “Another favourite is our shea lip serum. It’s lightweight, comes in four beautiful shades that suit all skin tones and gives your lips a naturally fuller look thanks to the shea butter.” $11.99 on Amazon

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Moisturizing Lip Balm in Birthday Cake “I also love our new birthday cake lip balm–it’s so fun and flavourful! I recently made goodie bags for my son’s birthday and included one for every kid. It’s playful, and people of all ages love it.” $5.49 on Amazon

Lots of love for lip care! What about body care–any faves there?

“Oh yes. Our Milk & Honey Body Lotion is a go-to for me. And we recently launched a Shea Body Butter and Body Oil–they’re incredible for dry skin, especially in winter. The texture and scent are both so comforting.”

Your skin is glowing, by the way—what’s your secret?

“Thank you! I’ll be 48 this year. I always say it’s not just about individual ingredients–it’s how they work together in a formulation. Long-term, consistent care makes a big difference. You can’t expect overnight results; it’s the daily habits that count.”

Absolutely. Okay, last question–how are you celebrating Earth Day this year?

“Every year, Burt’s Bees gives employees eight hours of paid volunteer time. For Earth Day, we host what we call ‘Culture Day.’ Some of us volunteer at local food banks, others help clean up the community. It’s always such a fun and meaningful event. I actually just got the invite to register for this year’s Earth Day activities–we’ll be getting our hands dirty and giving back!”

