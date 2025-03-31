5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

Three Ships Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum From their signature biodegradable under-eye patches (that infamously dissolve in water) to this 100 per cent natural serum, Canadian brand Three Ships is on a mission to make sustainable skincare more accessible. Co-founders Laura Thompson and Connie Lo launched the brand with just $4,000 in savings, driven by frustration with overpriced products and misleading ‘green’ marketing. “Everything was super expensive… or totally greenwashed,” Thompson explains. Instead, they focused on affordability and sustainability. “We chose to prioritize biodegradability launches [and] upcycled ingredients that do not create new waste,” she says. Take their Dew Drops serum, for example—I’m obsessed with the glow-y effects. The all-natural formula, packed with tremella mushroom, kakadu plum and red algae extract, actually works wonders to brighten and firm my skin. “People have this misconception that sustainable products aren’t as effective,” Lo notes, but through rigorous ingredient vetting, clinical testing and dermatologist-backed formulations, Three Ships is changing that narrative. $50 on Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler As someone always on a quest for glowing skin, I finally decided it was time to up my water intake. But, naturally, I needed an aesthetic water bottle to make it happen (because, remarkably, that helps). Enter the Simple Modern tumbler–a sleek, 40-ounce hydration hero that keeps me on track. It comes with a leak-proof lid and an extra straw, plus it’s super easy to clean—all that water-drinking takes time, and I’m not about to waste any of it scrubbing. Have I noticed a difference in my skin? The short answer: Yes. My body finally feels like it’s getting the detox it needs. $29.06 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy Spring has officially sprung—and with it, my love for brighter cheek colours. My current obsession? Rhode’s Pocket Blush in Piggy. At first swatch, the vibrant pink had me feeling a little nostalgic (read: flashbacks to my teenage baby-pink blush phase). But now? I can’t get enough. It’s the perfect just-pinched hue for a naturally flushed look, and thanks to its hydrating blend of peptides and tamanu oil, my skin feels as good as it looks. I like to dab it on the apples of my cheeks, the bridge of my nose and even my lips for a soft pop of colour. Perfection. $39 at Rhode

Shiseido Eyelash Curler My stick-straight lashes have always been a struggle–they may be long, but they refuse to hold a curl. My frustration hit its peak last year when I splurged on a lash lift. The results? Gorgeous. The price? Not so much. I needed a more practical, budget-friendly solution. Enter this award-winning eyelash curler. Its edge-free design prevents pinching, and with just a few gentle squeezes, my lashes stay lifted all day. No more pricey salon visits–this little tool is a total game-changer. $34 at Sephora

Josie Maran Vanilla Vibezzz Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter Jar For an all-over glow—and limbs that smell like a dreamy blend of Madagascan vanilla, sparkling bergamot and earthy cedar—this air-whipped moisturizer is a must-add to cart. But beyond the addictive scent, it’s the rich, juicy hydration that has me hooked. I love slathering it on post-shower to lock in moisture, and I know it’ll be a staple in the months ahead when more skin sees the sun (hello, summer dresses!). With a skin-loving trifecta of argan oil, avocado oil, and shea butter, this one’s an instant favourite. $49 at Sephora

