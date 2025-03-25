12 Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals to shop now–most are under $30

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not just another Prime event: Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, and open to all shoppers. Get ready to *add to cart*–especially these fabulous beauty finds. From coveted brands like Grace & Stella and Neutrogena to Dyson, read on for our top twelve picks. Bonus: most of them are under $30!

19% off

Dyson Multistyler You can never go wrong with Dyson. This high-tech baby in special-edition pink comes equipped with all the attachments for a sleek and speedy blowout with each use. $649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

20% off

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Made of high-quality satin, these delicate pillowcases will whisk you off to dreamland while promising you smoother strands and supple, acne-free skin. $20.79 on Amazon (was $25.99)

25% off

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water This dermatologist-backed Sensibio H2O formula uses micelles to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes skin. Plus, no rinsing required—simply pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin from day to night. $18.69 on Amazon (was $24.99)

20% off

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner The golden glow this mousse delivers is truly magical. Just one application–left on for a couple of hours–gives off that just-spent-a-week-in-the-Mediterranean radiance. No orange tint, no streaks and no telltale self-tan scent–just a delicious tropical blend of mango and guava. $45.6 on Amazon (was $57)

10% off

Rimmel Oh My Gloss! Lip Oil, For a perfectly glazed pout at a palatable price, this bestselling lip oil is a must-have. It offers a juicy sheen packed with lip-loving ingredients including vitamin E and raspberry and passion fruit seed oil. $8.99 on Amazon (was $9.99)

23% off

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask These Grace & Stella eye masks scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powde help to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and bags. $19.95 on Amazon (was $40)

10% off

Pureology Leave In Conditioner Meet your all-in-one hair hero! This lightweight leave-in spray protects and preserves colour while hydrating, detangling and shielding against heat. It boasts less breakage and better shine, leaving strands smooth and healthy. $40.5 on Amazon (was $45)

7% off

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics Exceeding all others in pimple-absorbing prowess, these award-winning patches are truly wow-worthy. Designed with a matte finish, they’re virtually invisible. In just six to eight hours, you’ll notice whiteheads miraculously vanish. $27.81 on Amazon (was $29.99)

25% off

Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Your skin, but better. Clinique’s bestselling SPF-enhanced foundation delivers buildable, medium coverage with a natural finish that lasts 24 hours. Dermatologist-developed, it also visibly reduces dark spots in 12 weeks. $36 on Amazon (was $48)

27% off

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer Oily skin-types, rejoice! This unique water gel cream formula is lightweight and fast absorbing, for instant hydration sans the tacky feel. Purified hyaluronic acid quenches dry skin in seconds, And it’s non-comedogenic, which is ideal for staving off breakouts. $16.87 on Amazon (was $22.97)

18% off

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 Be hair-free just in time for summer with this Curator-approved at-home laser hair removal device. In just two weeks, you’ll notice smoother limbs with 96.52 per cent less regrowth in treated areas. It’s painless and features dual lights for fast, effective results. $449 on Amazon (was $549)

27% off

Biotin Gummies Glow from the inside out with these delicious strawberry-flavoured biotin gummies. Packed with hair, skin and nail-loving nutrients, they help strengthen and nourish from within. Vegan, non-GMO and free from artificial ingredients, they’re a tasty, plant-based way to support your beauty routine. $18.66 on Amazon (was $22.95)

