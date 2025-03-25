I dug through thousands of Amazon Big Spring Sale deals—these 9 are golden

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to stock up, level up and smarten up your home—and I’ve done the scavenging for you. As a cleaning expert, I sifted through tens of thousands of items to find real gems that work hard, save time, and make your life easier. These are my top picks—and they’re all deeply discounted.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 25 to 30, so scoop these deals up now and thank yourself later.

25% off

Tide Clean Boost Fabric Rinse You think your laundry’s clean… until you try this. Tide Clean Boost transforms your rinse cycle into a deep clean that strips away built-up detergent gunk and stubborn odors. I have been using fabric rinse since it came to market a couple of years ago, and I can’t do my laundry without it. Clothes come out feeling softer, fresher and cleaner. $11.99 on Amazon (was $15.97)

Top perks:

3X more odor removal power* (yes, it really works)

Rinses away funk your detergent leaves behind from residual dirt and product

Just pour into your fabric softener dispenser—done!

Pro tip: Perfect for gym clothes, stinky towels, pet bedding, and anyone living with a teenager.

24% off

Finish Dishwasher Cleaner (2-Pack) Your dishwasher deserves a deep clean too. This powerhouse clears out hidden grease and limescale so your machine works better and your dishes come out truly clean. Pop it into an empty dishwasher, run the tub clean cycle, and walk away. It’s that easy. $8.34 on Amazon (was $10.99)

Top perks:

Hygienically cleans parts you can’t reach (like spray arms)

Use monthly for a fresher-smelling machine

Enjoy dishes and glasses that come out looking and smelling clean

Pro tip: Use this before your machine starts smelling funky. Prevention > panic.

30% off

Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill Kit (30-pc) Every home needs a reliable cordless drill—and this one delivers, with plenty of accessories (30!) and a is part of the Black + Decker PowerConnect swappable battery system that encompasses power tools, home cleaning and lawn and garden tools. $69.98 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Top perks:

Comes with 30 pieces: drill bits, screw bits, nut drivers—you name it

Lightweight, easy to use, and beginner-friendly

24-position clutch helps to prevent overdriving and stripping screws

Pro tip: This is the perfect beginner drill, or a lightweight drill for smaller ‘around the house’ projects that still offers enough torque to get the job done.

24% off

Black+Decker 20V MAX Cordless Detail Sander Tight corners and detailed sanding jobs don’t stand a chance against this compact cordless sander. Make it your go-to for furniture refreshes, trim touch-ups, and DIY projects that need finesse—not frustration. $79.98 on Amazon (was $104.98)

Top perks:

12,000 OPM = fast material removal

Detail finger attachment tackles tricky spots and edges, as does the pointed tip of the sander

Hook-and-loop system = quick, painless sandpaper swaps

Compact + ergonomic = super easy to maneuver

Two-position grip for improved precision and comfort

Pro tip: The built-in dust collection feature leaves your work zone cleaner making project time more enjoyable.

20% off

Blueair Blue Pure 511 Air Purifier This is Blueair’s most compact air purifier. Small but mighty, this whisper-quiet purifier is ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, and small spaces that need cleaner air—fast. Say goodbye to dust, pollen, cooking odours and pet dander with the press of a button. $111.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Top perks:

Filters out 99.97% airborne particles down to 0.1 microns including viruses, smoke, dust and allergens

Cleans the air in 432 sq. ft. in 30 minutes

Quieter than a whisper (literally 24 dB on low…shh!)

Compact and easy to maintain

Pro tip: Make it make sense in your space by choosing one of the three Scandinavian inspired washable pre-filter colours (Arctic Trail dark grey pre-filter included).

20% off

Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit Almost every kid falls in love with slime – it’s the ultimate rainy-day boredom buster and helps kids learn how to follow instructions, exercise patience, and enjoy the fruits of their labor (and of course, clean up after themselves!) Kids will be entertained for hours—and you’ll look like a genius for planning ahead. $35.57 on Amazon (was $44.46)

Top perks:

10 slime-making supplies in one kit (glues and activators)

Washable, non-toxic, safe for kids

Includes glow-in-the-dark, colour-changing, glitter, and crunchy options

No need for baking soda or lens solution—just mix and play

Pro tip: Stock up now for birthday party backups, gifts and surprise craft days.

Cleaning pro tip: limit slime play to a defined part of the house.

15% off

Elmer’s Glow-in-the-Dark Liquid Glue (Purple, 5 oz) This takes your glue game to the next level and is a must-have for kids who love all things gooey and glowy! This purple glue lights up the dark, making arts and crafts (and slime time) extra exciting. $7.75 on Amazon (was $9.14)

Top perks:

Glows in the dark! Recharge in light, then let it glow

Safe, washable, and non-toxic makes it perfect for young artists

Fun neon purple colour

Ideal for slime, painting, decorating, and gluing

Pro tip: Elevate any dull craft day with this glue; place a large sheet of paper down, give the kids glow sticks, and turn the lights off for a glowing craft party!

16% off

Elmer’s Slime Magical Liquid Activator Solution (258 mL) Don’t worry about getting contact lens solution or baking soda, if your family loves making slime, this liquid activator solution makes it simple and keeps the process mess-free. $9.19 on Amazon (was $10.88)

Top perks:

All-in-one formula = no extra ingredients needed

Makes twice as much slime as the previous version

Safe, washable, non-toxic

Pro tip: Keep a bottle of this on hand for spontaneous slime-making. It’ll make you look like the fun parent without the cleanup regret.

49% off

eufy X8 Pro Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Station A robot to do the vacuuming? Yes please! This one’s nearly HALF OFF for one of the smartest, most efficient, pet-hair-gobbling robot vacuums on the market. Set it and forget it—literally—for 45 days. $459.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

Top perks:

Twin-turbine suction: pulls pet hair deep from carpet

Self-emptying base means the vacuum empties itself into a larger base that you only need to empty every 45 days.

Pro-Detangle Comb = no more snipping hair off the roller

Smart mapping, laser navigation, virtual no-go zones, all easily set up and managed on the app

Pro tip: Spend time setting up your map correctly and let it run while you aren’t home so you get to walk in to a freshly vacuumed space every day.

