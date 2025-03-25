I dug through thousands of Amazon Big Spring Sale deals—these 9 are golden

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to stock up, level up and smarten up your home—and I’ve done the scavenging for you. As a cleaning expert, I sifted through tens of thousands of items to find real gems that work hard, save time, and make your life easier. These are my top picks—and they’re all deeply discounted.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 25 to 30, so scoop these deals up now and thank yourself later.
25% off
Top perks:
- 3X more odor removal power* (yes, it really works)
- Rinses away funk your detergent leaves behind from residual dirt and product
- Just pour into your fabric softener dispenser—done!
Pro tip: Perfect for gym clothes, stinky towels, pet bedding, and anyone living with a teenager.
24% off
Top perks:
- Hygienically cleans parts you can’t reach (like spray arms)
- Use monthly for a fresher-smelling machine
- Enjoy dishes and glasses that come out looking and smelling clean
Pro tip: Use this before your machine starts smelling funky. Prevention > panic.
30% off
Top perks:
- Comes with 30 pieces: drill bits, screw bits, nut drivers—you name it
- Lightweight, easy to use, and beginner-friendly
- 24-position clutch helps to prevent overdriving and stripping screws
Pro tip: This is the perfect beginner drill, or a lightweight drill for smaller ‘around the house’ projects that still offers enough torque to get the job done.
24% off
Top perks:
- 12,000 OPM = fast material removal
- Detail finger attachment tackles tricky spots and edges, as does the pointed tip of the sander
- Hook-and-loop system = quick, painless sandpaper swaps
- Compact + ergonomic = super easy to maneuver
- Two-position grip for improved precision and comfort
Pro tip: The built-in dust collection feature leaves your work zone cleaner making project time more enjoyable.
20% off
Top perks:
- Filters out 99.97% airborne particles down to 0.1 microns including viruses, smoke, dust and allergens
- Cleans the air in 432 sq. ft. in 30 minutes
- Quieter than a whisper (literally 24 dB on low…shh!)
- Compact and easy to maintain
Pro tip: Make it make sense in your space by choosing one of the three Scandinavian inspired washable pre-filter colours (Arctic Trail dark grey pre-filter included).
You may also like:
Glad White Garbage Bags – $10.97
The Pink Stuff The Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner – $15
Vileda EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop & Bucket System – $54.42
Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer – $45
Cuisinart Digital Goose Neck Kettle – $85.42
20% off
Top perks:
- 10 slime-making supplies in one kit (glues and activators)
- Washable, non-toxic, safe for kids
- Includes glow-in-the-dark, colour-changing, glitter, and crunchy options
- No need for baking soda or lens solution—just mix and play
Pro tip: Stock up now for birthday party backups, gifts and surprise craft days.
Cleaning pro tip: limit slime play to a defined part of the house.
15% off
Top perks:
- Glows in the dark! Recharge in light, then let it glow
- Safe, washable, and non-toxic makes it perfect for young artists
- Fun neon purple colour
- Ideal for slime, painting, decorating, and gluing
Pro tip: Elevate any dull craft day with this glue; place a large sheet of paper down, give the kids glow sticks, and turn the lights off for a glowing craft party!
16% off
Top perks:
- All-in-one formula = no extra ingredients needed
- Makes twice as much slime as the previous version
- Safe, washable, non-toxic
Pro tip: Keep a bottle of this on hand for spontaneous slime-making. It’ll make you look like the fun parent without the cleanup regret.
49% off
Top perks:
- Twin-turbine suction: pulls pet hair deep from carpet
- Self-emptying base means the vacuum empties itself into a larger base that you only need to empty every 45 days.
- Pro-Detangle Comb = no more snipping hair off the roller
- Smart mapping, laser navigation, virtual no-go zones, all easily set up and managed on the app
Pro tip: Spend time setting up your map correctly and let it run while you aren’t home so you get to walk in to a freshly vacuumed space every day.
You may also like:
Royale Velour Toilet Paper – $7.57
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Pack of 3 – $14.91
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven – $69.81
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner- $94.99
Comments