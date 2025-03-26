13 wellness winners you need from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re into aromatherapy for relaxation, clean skincare, gratitude journaling, or green juicing, we know you’re always on the lookout for the best deals on wellness essentials. And you may have heard that Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale event is on now. So, to save you the legwork, we went digging to find the top wellness winners for self-care, better sleep, your niche nutrition needs and even a few favourite spring sports!
Spending just a few minutes a day on your mindfulness routine can do wonders for cultivating good vibes. And this particular gratitude journal is popular for a reason: It contains quotes, thoughtful prompts and weekly challenges that that will get your thoughts flowing.
Whether you’re a yogi, Pilates enthusiast, or just in need of a new mat for stretching or other floor workouts, this classic design will fit the bill. It’s sweat-resistant, anti-slip and provides 6 mm of cushioning for comfort and support. Namaste.
We know that having plants around provides a wellness boost by cleansing the air and inviting a sense of calm into our homes. Whether you’re a full-on Plant Mom, or just looking to inject more green into your space, this five-tier stand is a practical and stylish choice.
Perfect for naps, meditation sessions and restful nights. This compact sound machine comes with 30 soothing soundscapes, including pink, brown and white noise, as well as a selection of lullabies and natural sounds like sea waves and a rain storm.
This cold press juicer extracts all the good stuff, without compromising the quality of vitamins or minerals. Just toss in your favourite fruits and vegetables, from apples to kale, and you’ll have healthy, fresh juice in no time. And the 54-oz. capacity hopper makes batch juicing a snap.
Slide into a new pair of suede clogs. The cork sole is breathable and will cradle your feet for maximum comfort, whether you’re wearing them to and from the gym, for running errands, or as stylish house slippers.
This compact walking pad is one of the best deals of the sale—and as a bestseller, now is your chance to snag it. Designed for convenience, it features transport wheels for easy storage and real-time tracking to keep you on pace.
Attention all Picklers! This paddle set has everything you need for your next match. It comes four lightweight fiberglass paddles, two indoor balls, two outdoor balls, a mesh ball bag, four replacement lead tapes and a bag to get it all to the court and back.
Built-in Bluetooth headphones allow you to drift off to white noise, your favourite soundscape, a guided mediation, or your favourite story on your sleep app. And the eye mask is full coverage, for total sleepy darkness.
Say so long to lukewarm sips! Keep your morning collagen coffee or afternoon matcha latte hot while you work with a smart mug. This one comes with three temperature options, battery life display and a spill-resistant lid for safety.
For the uninitiated: a candle warmer lamp heats your candle and releases its scent without the pitfalls of an open flame (which can be a fire hazard and a danger for kids and pets). We like the glass shade on this one, which adds a decorative touch.
Gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine technique that involves scraping your skin with a smooth-edged tool to boost circulation. A professional Gua sha facial is great, but you can do your own version at home to depuff under-eyes, reduce redness and inflammation and promote lymphatic drainage.
Reduce muscle soreness, increase flexibility and mobility by releasing tension and breaking down knots in your hips, back, legs and more. A foam rolling routine is the perfect post-sweat activity. Plus, it’s a great excuse for a few quiet moments of self-care.
