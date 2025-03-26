Travel in style with these Amazon Canada Spring Sale steals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s travelling, and then there’s travelling in style with practical but pretty pieces, accessories and essentials. Whether you’re planning a trip soon or banking on a weekend getaway in the future, there are plenty of discounts and deals to take advantage of during Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale. Here are some of our favourite picks that are available now.

35% off

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner Whether you’re jet-setting or heading on a weekend road trip, a good set of luggage can make the journey that much easier. This two-piece set from Samsonite includes 20” and 24” suitcases. Both pieces include all the details we want from practical luggage: a hard shell, 360-degree spinning wheels, cross straps for extra organization and a 10-year warranty. The best part is that right now this set is 60 per cent off. $269.75 on Amazon (was $415)

32% off

Bostanten Small Wallet for Women Sometimes when you’re checking out local markets or dancing the night away with friends you don’t want to lug around a purse. And, a cross-body bag might interfere with your well-crafted outfit. That’s when you’ll want to bring a wrist-wallet along instead, with space for key cards, ID and a payment card or two. Right now this stylish piece is more than 30 per cent off, and it comes in a rainbow of options. $12.99 on Amazon (was $18.99)

17% off

Bagsmart Hang Travel Toiletry Bag There’s nothing worse than cramming all of your skin care, lotions, shampoos and other toiletries into a random bag and then fishing around for what you need or cluttering up a hotel room sink. Avoid all of that with this cute toiletry bag, which separates your essentials, comes in several waterproof colours, and hangs easily in your bathroom while travelling. $30.17 on Amazon (was $36.42)

40% off

Soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Sometimes when you’re away you want to shut the rest of the world out and listen to tunes, a good book, or a movie or TV show that you’ve been itching to get into. That’s where noise-cancelling headphones can make or break your trip. This Ankler set promises to filter up to 95 per cent of low-frequency ambient sound, offers 50 hours of use on a charge, and works with multiple Bluetooth devices. You can’t use it with AUX cable connections, but at 40 per cent off it’s still one heck of a deal. $66.49 on Amazon (was $109.99)

20% off

Airtag Holder with Keychain Travelling with an Airtag can bring you extra ease and peace-of-mind, especially during long hauls or connecting flights when you’re worried whether your luggage is still along for the ride. To ensure your device is securely attached though, consider investing in swanky keychains. These cute holders come in a variety of colours and easily attach to luggage, purses and keychains when you’re on the go. $8.79 on Amazon (was $10.99)

10% off

Sycaron Compression Packing Cubes for Travel Organized travel = peaceful travel, at least in our books. That’s why we always invest in tools that will make life on the road easier. Travel cubes do that in several ways. Not only can you sort your clothes and outfits, but they maximize luggage space and at the hotel they’re great for sorting dirty clothes. This seven-piece kit compresses to help you fit roughly two weeks’ worth of clothes in a regular suitcase, and it features mesh netting to easily find what you’re looking for. $32.39 on Amazon (was $35.99)

More Recommendations The Great Canadian Clean Up: Closet edition

23% off

Beautural Foldable Steamer for Clothes Is there anything worse than wrinkled clothes coming out of the suitcase? Not really, especially if you’re travelling for a big event or business. Sure, most hotels come equipped with an iron, but who has time for that, especially on sensitive materials? Instead, invest in this handy, foldable steamer that’s easy to use, fits easily in your suitcase, and is now more than 20 per cent off. $32.99 on Amazon (was $42.97)

28% off

Proglobe Orthopedic Neck Pillow Travel Long flights or car rides can leave you with a kink in your neck unless you come prepared. An orthopedic neck pillow certainly helps. We love this one because, aside from the sweet sale price, it includes a contoured eye mask and ear plugs, and is designed with high and low sides for maximum comfort. The pillow folds easily into a mesh bag to free up space in your carry on, and it comes in four different colours. $24.38 on Amazon (was $33.99)

20% off

DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 45 We all know the importance of wearing sunscreen, but that doesn’t mean you always want to apply regular old sunscreen to your face. That’s especially true if you have oily skin or suffer from breakouts. Enter this oil-free, lightweight sunscreen designed especially for the face. It’s got hyaluronic acid for a moisturized feel, niacinamide to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and zinc oxide to help protect against UVA and UVB radiation while you’re on vacay. $28.97 on Amazon (was $36.21)

20% off

Large Weekender Bag With Shoe Compartment If you’re heading away for a night or two and don’t want to lug a suitcase, this weekender bag is stylish, practical, and on sale. It can hold up to four days of clothes, a 17” laptop, and a pair of shoes in the compartment below. It also comes with a wide, adjustable strap to save sore shoulders during travel, a sleeve to easily slide the bag over wheeled luggage handles, and a zipper pocket on the back to keep important documents and travel items safe. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

