The best deals on Canadian brands from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What’s better than supporting Canadian brands? Supporting Canadian brands on sale! This Amazon Big Spring Sale, you’ll find everything from celebrity-approved under eye patches to comfy boxer briefs, home essentials, and supplements. We’ve got it all—plus, every purchase supports our local economy. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to shop local and save.

Beauty & Fashion

50% off

grace & stella Under Eye Mask Loved by celebs and skincare lovers alike, these vegan, clean beauty eye masks make the perfect self-care treat or gift for anyone who deserves a little extra glow. $19.95 on Amazon (was $40)

Story continues below advertisement

10% off

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum Packed with organic goodness, this all-natural Vitamin C Serum helps brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin, leaving you with a glowing, revitalized complexion. This gentle, plant-powered formula is your new skincare hero for reducing dark spots and aging signs. $29.69 on Amazon (was $32.99)

30% off

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, it’s the perfect skincare sidekick – wear it under makeup or after shaving for effortless, everyday protection. $10.47 on Amazon (was $14.96)

30% off

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

grace & stella Award Winning Hyaluronic Acid Serum – $14.95

Hello Bright – Ultrasonic Retainer Cleaner Machine – $61.99

MoroccanSource Exfoliating Glove Mitt Body Scrubber – $11.99

Home & Kitchen

12% off

ecobee New Smart Thermostat The ecobee New Smart Thermostat brings comfort and energy savings to your home, adjusting to your lifestyle while keeping things cozy year-round. $289.98 on Amazon (was $329.99)

20% off

Caboo Tree-Free Toilet Paper Make the switch to eco-friendly comfort with Tree Free Toilet Paper – soft, sustainable, and gentle on both your skin and the planet. $27.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Story continues below advertisement

39% off

Bear Electric cooker Whether you’re cooking steak, soup, or spaghetti, this 1000W electric cooker gives you the perfect power boost for quick and delicious meals. $40.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

43% off

MORALVE Pants Hangers Keep your closet tidy and stylish with these durable beech wood hangers, perfect for organizing everything from pants to scarves with a sleek 360-degree swivel hook. $35.61 on Amazon (was $49.99)

More Recommendations The best tech buys at Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale event

You may also like:

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand – $39.99

Story continues below advertisement

Bear Electric Kettle – $35.99

Moralve Skirt Hangers – $34.99

Health & Fitness

25% off

Organika Canadian-Made Enhanced Collagen Powder Stir, sip, and shine – this collagen powder is the perfect add to your morning smoothies to support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints. $18.37 on Amazon (was $24.49)

22% off

SUBI RAW Greens Superfood Powder Sip your way to better health with SUBI – crafted in Canada, tested for purity, and bursting with superfoods to support energy, immunity, and overall wellness. $31.18 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

20% off

Blume Matcha Coconut Starter Pack Blume’s Matcha Coconut blend brings the perfect balance of earthy matcha and sweet coconut for a smooth, steady energy boost. $32.00 on Amazon (was $39.99)

30% off

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Universal Flare Care – $59.99

Teangle Matcha Collagen Powder – $64.60

Active Green Pro Greens Powder – $31.59

Premium Lion’s Mane Mushroom Powder – $22.49