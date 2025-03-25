The best deals on Canadian brands from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

By Robyn Fiorda
The Curator Team
Posted March 25, 2025
Updated March 25, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
What’s better than supporting Canadian brands? Supporting Canadian brands on sale! This
Amazon Big Spring Sale, you’ll find everything from celebrity-approved under eye patches to comfy boxer briefs, home essentials, and supplements. We’ve got it all—plus, every purchase supports our local economy. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to shop local and save.
Beauty & Fashion 50% off
Loved by celebs and skincare lovers alike, these vegan, clean beauty eye masks make the perfect self-care treat or gift for anyone who deserves a little extra glow.
10% off
Packed with organic goodness, this all-natural Vitamin C Serum helps brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin, leaving you with a glowing, revitalized complexion. This gentle, plant-powered formula is your new skincare hero for reducing dark spots and aging signs.
30% off
Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, it’s the perfect skincare sidekick – wear it under makeup or after shaving for effortless, everyday protection.
30% off
Stock up on the essentials this Amazon Spring Sale with these bold, ultra-soft boxer briefs. Ridiculously comfortable for all day wear.
Home & Kitchen 12% off
The ecobee New Smart Thermostat brings comfort and energy savings to your home, adjusting to your lifestyle while keeping things cozy year-round.
20% off
Make the switch to eco-friendly comfort with Tree Free Toilet Paper – soft, sustainable, and gentle on both your skin and the planet.
39% off
Whether you’re cooking steak, soup, or spaghetti, this 1000W electric cooker gives you the perfect power boost for quick and delicious meals.
43% off
Keep your closet tidy and stylish with these durable beech wood hangers, perfect for organizing everything from pants to scarves with a sleek 360-degree swivel hook.
Health & Fitness 25% off
Stir, sip, and shine – this collagen powder is the perfect add to your morning smoothies to support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.
22% off
Sip your way to better health with SUBI – crafted in Canada, tested for purity, and bursting with superfoods to support energy, immunity, and overall wellness.
20% off
Jamieson’s women’s multivitamin is packed with biotin, cranberry, and B12 to support energy, immunity, and beauty in every dose.
20% off
Blume’s Matcha Coconut blend brings the perfect balance of earthy matcha and sweet coconut for a smooth, steady energy boost.
30% off
Lightweight, portable, and packed with smart features, the Gyrocopters Flash 6.0 offers a smooth, safe, and app-connected ride with powerful speed modes.
