Refresh your home with top deals from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s the perfect time to refresh your home and get everything you need to create a clean, stylish and cozy space during the Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale, running from March 25 to 30. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedding with luxurious sheets, find sleek appliances that add a modern touch to your kitchen or score patio essentials to transform your outdoor space, this sale has it all. With incredible deals across a variety of categories, now is the perfect opportunity to grab all your must-haves for every room in the house. But don’t wait too long—shop these deals before they’re gone!

33% off

Our Place Dream Cooker The toxin-free nonstick coating and hands-free features make cooking a dream. Quick, simple, and worry-free – so you can focus on enjoying your meal. $215 on Amazon (was $320)

Story continues below advertisement

30% off

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden Grow fresh herbs and vegetables indoors with ease – energy-efficient LED grow lights keep your plants thriving no matter the weather. $90.97 on Amazon (was $129.95)

30% off

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser With its high-quality matte ceramic cover, this stone essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi doubles as a beautiful piece of pottery that blends seamlessly into any space. $149 on Amazon

53% off

100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Experience supreme comfort with this four-piece bed sheet set. Made with ultra-soft, breathable Egyptian cotton promises a luxurious night’s sleep without breaking the bank. $99.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Story continues below advertisement

26% off

Thin Electric Fireplace This super thin electric fireplace brings warmth, safety, and ambiance to your home with practical elegance. $265.66 on Amazon (was $359.99)

You may also like:

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner – $89.99

Our Place Griddle Pan – $115.00

LEGO Icons Poinsettia Building Set – $36.89

Electric Spin Scrubber – $49.98

22% off

Breville the Infuser Espresso Machine For the perfect brew, make sure your grind, coffee amount, and tamping are just right, as they impact the pressure and flavour. The Breville infuser brings out the best in every cup, with precise control over every step for a perfectly crafted espresso at home. $649.99 on Amazon (was $829.99)

Story continues below advertisement

30% off

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum With powerful Dyson suction, enjoy strong cleaning performance for your entire home, even in hard-to-reach places. From pet hair to stairs, this versatile cleaner delivers up to 40 minutes of run time. $349.97 on Amazon (was $499.99)

70% off

Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set This 12-piece Cuisinart set has everything a home chef needs, including an extra skillet for even more culinary creativity. With professional triple-ply construction and cool grip handles, your cooking experience will be safe, efficient, and delicious every time. $269.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

12% off

LEVOIT Air Purifier Create a healthier home with the Levoit air purifier, offering 99.97% filtration to remove pollen, dust, and pet dander, ensuring an allergy-free and fresh atmosphere. $72.9 on Amazon (was $82.93)

Story continues below advertisement

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 The pistachio colour is perfect for adding a fresh, spring-like touch to your kitchen. As the #1 mixer brand in the world, KitchenAid brings you powerful performance with durable, metal construction and a 5-quart capacity for mixing all your favourite recipes. $399.98 on Amazon

15% off

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven With 1800 watts of power and 7 cooking functions, this versatile oven lets you bake, broil, toast, or airfry with little to no oil for “deep-fry” results. Its extra-large capacity can handle up to 4 lbs. of food, a 12-inch pizza, or 6 slices of toast, making mealtime a breeze with easy-to-clean, non-stick interiors. $169.99 on Amazon (was $199.98)

9% off

Five Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set Now’s the perfect time to grab this bestselling patio set! Its modular design lets you customize your outdoor space however you like. With seating for 3-4 people and a table for food and drinks, it’s the ideal setup for entertaining. $339.66 on Amazon (was $372.66)

Story continues below advertisement

28% off

Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner The countdown to warmer weather has begun! Get ready for those long-awaited pool days with a little backyard prep. This cordless robotic pool cleaner will save you the trouble of manual labour so you can sit back and get your tan on. $704.59 on Amazon (was $979.99)

You may also like:

Ninja Professional Blender – $74.99

Vegetable Chopper – $24.99

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer – $179.97

Brewin Chef Knife Set – $69.99