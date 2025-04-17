The secret to firmer, smoother skin? Give these tightening treatments a try

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You catch your reflection in the mirror and pause. Maybe it’s the lighting–or maybe your skin isn’t bouncing back the way it used to. A little less snap, a little more sag. While aging is a privilege, it doesn’t mean you can’t give your skin a helping hand. From high-tech skin-tightening heroes and firming creams packed with skin-loving ingredients to supplements that support skin elasticity from the inside out, there’s a treatment for every level of commitment. Whether you’re looking for a quick boost or long-term results, these lifting lifesavers can help slow down the signs of time and bring your skin back to its most vibrant, lifted self.

Tightening devices

CurrentBody RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device This FDA-cleared device offers a non-invasive facelift alternative, using advanced skin sense technology to safely tighten sagging skin, smooth deep lines and stimulate collagen production for visibly firmer results in just eight weeks. $499.99 at CurrentBody

Story continues below advertisement

NuBODY by NuFACE Target dimple-prone areas and visibly firm skin for a tighter, more sculpted silhouette with this FDA-cleared at-home microcurrent treatment. Bonus: It comes with a hydrating aquagel for added plumpness. $540 at Sephora

Skin Gym Beauty Lifter Vibrating T-Bar Using gentle sonic vibrations to sculpt, lift and define the face, this beauty bar helps reduce puffiness while promote a firmer visage with every glide. $140.23 on Amazon

You may also like:

Deluxe Metal Face Roller – $19.99

Story continues below advertisement

Skin Gym Facial Cupping Set – $98.34

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device – $274.45

Kala Red Light Face Mask – $449.99

Firming skincare

Instant-Lift Express Revitalizing Eye Patches These Canadian-formulated, biodegradable gel eye patches are infused with pro-collagen peptides and vitamin B12 to smooth fine lines for an instant lift. $49.99 at omy

StriVectin Tighten and Lift Advanced Neck Cream PLUS Powered by advanced tightening technology and proprietary Alpha-3 Peptide, this multitasking neck cream visibly firms and smooths crepey skin while targeting fine lines and wrinkles on the neck and décolleté. $87 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Sculptor This sculpting body serum with pro-NAD+ complex visibly firms and lifts skin, while a powerful blend of microalgae, rice protein and antioxidants delivers more toned, youthful-looking limbs. $143 at Dermalogica

You may also like:

Dove Body Love Night Recovery Body Cleanser with Retinol – $9.99

Paula’s Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment – $44

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream – $58

Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream – $60

Supplements & more

Naked Collagen Sourced from pasture-raised European cows, grass-fed collagen peptides not only support joint health and workout recovery, but also help restore skin’s elasticity and reduce fine lines–all without artificial additives. $64.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Beck's Broth Hot Chocolate This protein-packed hot chocolate supports blood sugar balance and skin health, courtesy of collagen-rich bone broth known to help keep skin plump and glowing. $45 on Amazon

You may also like:

Sports Research CoQ10 – $37.95

Olly Undeniable Beauty Gummy Supplement – $17.98

Resveratrol Supplements – $26.95

Sea Berry Therapy Omega-7 Softgels – $29.26