The Curator’s ultimate body care routine: Your head-to-toe glow-up guide

We’re quick to layer serums and creams on our faces, but it’s time our bodies got the same five-star treatment. Whether you’re battling dry elbows, bumpy arms or just want to smell like a dream, a good body care routine goes beyond your basic body wash. The secret? Layering in targeted treatments, keeping skin hydrated and choosing products that feel like a treat. Ahead, your guide to building a top-tier body care routine—from wash to mist and everything in between.

Start fresh

SheaMoisture Glowing Radiance Body Wash This creamy cleanser feels like a smoothie for your skin. Packed with coconut oil and vitamin C, it gently exfoliates while brightening dullness and boosting glow. It’s the perfect wake-up call for sleepy mornings. $13.99 on Amazon

Hydrate all over

NIVEA All-Purpose Moisturizing Cream A throwback for your skin, this iconic cream is a timeless favourite, known for its rich, ultra-hydrating formula that’s perfect for elbows, knees and just about everywhere else. Housed in Nivea’s nostalgic blue tin, it’s a comforting classic. $15.97 on Amazon

Target trouble spots

Naturium KP Body Scrub Mask Double-duty alert: This creamy formula acts as both a scrub and a mask to tackle KP, bumps and texture with glycolic acid, lactic acid and micro-exfoliants. Leave it on for a few minutes, rinse and reveal noticeably smoother skin–especially on arms and thighs. $29.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Mist yourself

Refill and reuse

Josie Maran Vanilla Vibezzz Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter Decadent, dreamy and packed with skin-loving goodness, this ultra-rich body butter firms and hydrates with antioxidant-rich argan oil and skin-plumping peptides. The cozy vanilla scent is just the cherry on top–and the refillable jar makes it a must-have. $84 at Sephora

Treatment layering

Caudalie Moisturizing Fig Body Oil Elixir A sun-soaked fig orchard in a bottle, this silky dry oil deeply nourishes with grapeseed, argan and prickly pear oils. You’ll notice a gleam in your skin that it soft to the touch–no greasy finish, just a delicate scent that lingers like a summer breeze. $70 at Sephora

In-shower treatments

L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil A cult classic for a reason, this silky oil transforms into a gentle, milky lather that leaves skin soft, never stripped. Infused with almond oil and the dreamiest warm scent, it’s like wrapping your body in a hug during every rinse. $39 at Sephora

Don't forget your hands

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Niacinamide Hydrating Hand Cream This nourishing hand cream is luxe hydration in a tube. Lightweight but deeply moisturizing, it’s infused with niacinamide and avocado butter to soften skin without greasiness. Bonus: the pebble-shaped packaging is as chic as it is portable. $25 at Sephora

And your feet

Grace & Stella Exfoliating Foot Mask Think of this as a reset button for your feet. Slip on the booties, kick back, and let the gentle acids work their magic. Over the next few days, dead skin will shed like a dream. $11.95 on Amazon

Renew at night

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion This affordable skincare hero works while you sleep, delivering gentle retinol to smooth and firm skin overnight–sans irritation. Use it on your face and body for a full-body reset that feels like you got eight hours of beauty rest (even if you didn’t). $16.99 on Amazon

Mask it up

Paume Overnight Hand and Foot Hydration Mask This rich, buttery (and Canadian-made!) mask is a treat for your extremities. Infused with plant butters, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it works its magic overnight. Pro tip: slather it on and slip into cozy socks or gloves for max hydration. $46 on Amazon

