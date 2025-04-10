The Curator’s ultimate body care routine: Your head-to-toe glow-up guide

We’re quick to layer serums and creams on our faces, but it’s time our bodies got the same five-star treatment. Whether you’re battling dry elbows, bumpy arms or just want to smell like a dream, a good body care routine goes beyond your basic body wash. The secret? Layering in targeted treatments, keeping skin hydrated and choosing products that feel like a treat. Ahead, your guide to building a top-tier body care routine—from wash to mist and everything in between.
This creamy cleanser feels like a smoothie for your skin. Packed with coconut oil and vitamin C, it gently exfoliates while brightening dullness and boosting glow. It’s the perfect wake-up call for sleepy mornings.
A throwback for your skin, this iconic cream is a timeless favourite, known for its rich, ultra-hydrating formula that’s perfect for elbows, knees and just about everywhere else. Housed in Nivea’s nostalgic blue tin, it’s a comforting classic.
Double-duty alert: This creamy formula acts as both a scrub and a mask to tackle KP, bumps and texture with glycolic acid, lactic acid and micro-exfoliants. Leave it on for a few minutes, rinse and reveal noticeably smoother skin–especially on arms and thighs.
This fan-favorite fragrance–infused with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla–is playful, warm and downright delicious. Spray it on hair, skin or clothes and prepare to get compliments everywhere you go.
Decadent, dreamy and packed with skin-loving goodness, this ultra-rich body butter firms and hydrates with antioxidant-rich argan oil and skin-plumping peptides. The cozy vanilla scent is just the cherry on top–and the refillable jar makes it a must-have.
A sun-soaked fig orchard in a bottle, this silky dry oil deeply nourishes with grapeseed, argan and prickly pear oils. You’ll notice a gleam in your skin that it soft to the touch–no greasy finish, just a delicate scent that lingers like a summer breeze.
A cult classic for a reason, this silky oil transforms into a gentle, milky lather that leaves skin soft, never stripped. Infused with almond oil and the dreamiest warm scent, it’s like wrapping your body in a hug during every rinse.
This nourishing hand cream is luxe hydration in a tube. Lightweight but deeply moisturizing, it’s infused with niacinamide and avocado butter to soften skin without greasiness. Bonus: the pebble-shaped packaging is as chic as it is portable.
This affordable skincare hero works while you sleep, delivering gentle retinol to smooth and firm skin overnight–sans irritation. Use it on your face and body for a full-body reset that feels like you got eight hours of beauty rest (even if you didn’t).
This rich, buttery (and Canadian-made!) mask is a treat for your extremities. Infused with plant butters, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it works its magic overnight. Pro tip: slather it on and slip into cozy socks or gloves for max hydration.
