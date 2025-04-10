SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

The Curator’s ultimate body care routine: Your head-to-toe glow-up guide

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 10, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
best bodycare routine View image in full screen
From body wash to mist and everything in between.
We’re quick to layer serums and creams on our faces, but it’s time our bodies got the same five-star treatment. Whether you’re battling dry elbows, bumpy arms or just want to smell like a dream, a good body care routine goes beyond your basic body wash. The secret? Layering in targeted treatments, keeping skin hydrated and choosing products that feel like a treat. Ahead, your guide to building a top-tier body care routine—from wash to mist and everything in between.

 

Start fresh

SheaMoisture Glowing Radiance Body Wash
This creamy cleanser feels like a smoothie for your skin. Packed with coconut oil and vitamin C, it gently exfoliates while brightening dullness and boosting glow. It’s the perfect wake-up call for sleepy mornings.
$13.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hydrate all over

NIVEA All-Purpose Moisturizing Cream
A throwback for your skin, this iconic cream is a timeless favourite, known for its rich, ultra-hydrating formula that’s perfect for elbows, knees and just about everywhere else. Housed in Nivea’s nostalgic blue tin, it’s a comforting classic.
$15.97 on Amazon

 

Target trouble spots

Naturium KP Body Scrub Mask
Double-duty alert: This creamy formula acts as both a scrub and a mask to tackle KP, bumps and texture with glycolic acid, lactic acid and micro-exfoliants. Leave it on for a few minutes, rinse and reveal noticeably smoother skin–especially on arms and thighs.
$29.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mist yourself

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Perfume Mist
This fan-favorite fragrance–infused with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla–is playful, warm and downright delicious. Spray it on hair, skin or clothes and prepare to get compliments everywhere you go.
$51.75 on Amazon $51.50 at Sephora

 

Refill and reuse

Sephora Spring Sale - Josie Maran Vanilla Vibezzz Body Butter
Josie Maran Vanilla Vibezzz Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter
Decadent, dreamy and packed with skin-loving goodness, this ultra-rich body butter firms and hydrates with antioxidant-rich argan oil and skin-plumping peptides. The cozy vanilla scent is just the cherry on top–and the refillable jar makes it a must-have.
$84 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Treatment layering

Caudalie Moisturizing Fig Body Oil Elixir
Caudalie Moisturizing Fig Body Oil Elixir
A sun-soaked fig orchard in a bottle, this silky dry oil deeply nourishes with grapeseed, argan and prickly pear oils. You’ll notice a gleam in your skin that it soft to the touch–no greasy finish, just a delicate scent that lingers like a summer breeze.
$70 at Sephora

 

In-shower treatments

More Recommendations
Sephora Spring Sale - L'Occitane Shower Oil
L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil
A cult classic for a reason, this silky oil transforms into a gentle, milky lather that leaves skin soft, never stripped. Infused with almond oil and the dreamiest warm scent, it’s like wrapping your body in a hug during every rinse.
$39 at Sephora

 

Story continues below advertisement

Don't forget your hands

Sephora Spring Sale - Rare Beauty Hand Cream
Rare Beauty Find Comfort Niacinamide Hydrating Hand Cream
This nourishing hand cream is luxe hydration in a tube. Lightweight but deeply moisturizing, it’s infused with niacinamide and avocado butter to soften skin without greasiness. Bonus: the pebble-shaped packaging is as chic as it is portable.
$25 at Sephora

 

And your feet

Grace & Stella Exfoliating Foot Mask
Think of this as a reset button for your feet. Slip on the booties, kick back, and let the gentle acids work their magic. Over the next few days, dead skin will shed like a dream.
$11.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Renew at night

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion
This affordable skincare hero works while you sleep, delivering gentle retinol to smooth and firm skin overnight–sans irritation. Use it on your face and body for a full-body reset that feels like you got eight hours of beauty rest (even if you didn’t).
$16.99 on Amazon

 

Mask it up

Paume Overnight Hand and Foot Hydration Mask
This rich, buttery (and Canadian-made!) mask is a treat for your extremities. Infused with plant butters, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it works its magic overnight. Pro tip: slather it on and slip into cozy socks or gloves for max hydration.
$46 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

