Here’s what to shop for at the Sephora spring sale

Are you ready for it? Sephora’s spring 2025 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything (yes, everything!) is on sale. It’s the perfect time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites. Whether you’re finally snagging that viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask or treating yourself to a luxe new fragrance, now’s your chance. Be sure to *add to cart* before your must-haves sell out.

From Friday, April 4 until Monday, April 14, simply unlock your discount using the code SAVEMORE at checkout. Unsure what discounts your eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:

VIB Rouge members – 20% off from April 4 – April 14

– 20% off from April 4 – April 14 VIB members – 15% off from April 8 – April 14

– 15% off from April 8 – April 14 Beauty Insiders – 10% off from April 8 – April 14 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale

Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.

Need help deciding what to splurge on? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, 16 items in our basket that we think you’ll love, too.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Anti Aging Marine Cream Meet your new skincare obsession! This award-winning gel-cream delivers instant hydration, softens fine lines in just two weeks and leaves skin feeling silky-smooth. Packed with mimosa, rose and Mediterranean algae, it’s your ticket to a plump, radiant glow. Reg. $189 at Sephora

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer with Medium Coverage This concealer truly does it all. This creamy, buildable formula brightens, corrects and perfects for up to 16 hours while delivering a radiant, natural finish. Infused with hydrating botanicals and light-diffusing powders, it blurs imperfections like a dream. Reg. $44 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush Rare Beauty’s latest drop is here–and it’s blush perfection. This cushiony, cream-to-powder formula melts into skin for a soft-focus, blurred-matte finish that lasts. Lightweight, buildable and totally transfer-proof, it’s your new go-to for a fresh, just-pinched glow that won’t budge. Reg. $37 at Sephora

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops with 5% Niacinamide Drunk Elephant’s B-Goldi serum drops give skin a warm, golden boost while 5% niacinamide works behind the scenes to even tone and brighten. Just mix it with your favourite moisturizer for a lit-from-within glow. Reg. $53 at Sephora

MERIT Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow Effortless eyes, incoming. This creamy, talc-free shadow glides on with ease, delivering a soft-matte wash of colour that won’t crease or fade. Infused with skin-loving botanicals, it soothes, smooths and stays put—all with a foolproof, finger-friendly application. Reg. $33 at Sephora

Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier Pucker up–this moisture-packed tinted balm delivers a gorgeous wash of colour while keeping dryness at bay. With a dewy finish, a hint of plumpness and an elegant rose scent, it’s the perfect swipe-and-go glow-up for your pout. Reg. $65 at Sephora

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum This floral scent reinvents freshness with delicate neroli, sensual white amber and musk for an elegant yet unexpected contrast. Housed in Prada’s iconic triangle bottle, it is endlessly captivating. Reg. $215 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint We love all things Fenty–but this skin tint? Phenomenal. It’s lightweight, buildable and evens out your complexion with a your-skin-but-better finish. With 25 flexible shades and a HydraBlend complex, it keeps skin fresh no matter the weather. Reg. $51.50 at Sephora

Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Treatment Mist Bid farewell to oily roots. This mattifying scalp treatment mist is packed with natural ingredients like willowherb extract and peppermint oil to balance oil production, detoxify and soothe the scalp. It’s a must for all hair types—especially when you want styles to stay fresh longer. Reg. $73 at Sephora

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer A cult-favourite, this fragrance-free mask is packed with niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and nourish your complexion. Perfect for all skin types, it helps even tone, reduce fine lines and leaves your complexion glowing and refreshed. Reg. $32 at Sephora

Clinique Moisture Surge Clinique’s Moisture Surge is a refreshing gel-cream that delivers up to 100 hours of hydration. Infused with aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid, it instantly soothes and deeply nourishes skin, making it perfect for all skin types and an ideal makeup prep. Reg. $116 at Sephora

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Want easy, on-the-go sun protection? Whether you’re wearing makeup or not, this clear sunscreen stick glides on smoothly, and stays put, even through heat and water–and it’s free of oxybenzone and octinoxate. Reg. $42 at Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Get pro-level LED light therapy at home with this FDA-cleared mask that smooths wrinkles and clears breakouts in just three minutes. Featuring 100 red LED lights to boost collagen and 62 blue LED lights to target acne-causing bacteria, it’s designed to fit comfortably on any face shape. With three treatment modes and an easy, hands-free design, it’s your shortcut to visibly clearer, firmer skin in weeks. Reg. $615 at Sephora

Dyson Supersonic r™ Hair Dryer in Ceramic pink The iconic Dyson Supersonic, now smarter than ever. With Nural sensors, it adapts to your routine, protects your scalp and auto-adjusts settings for easy styling. REG. $729 at Sephora

NEST New York Moroccan Amber Candle Notes of Moroccan amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope and bergamot transport you to an exotic paradise with each burn. Do not miss your opportunity to stock up on this candle for the holidays. Reg. $64 at Sephors

