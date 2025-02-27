Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

Let these 8 spring fragrances whisk you away

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 27, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
best spring fragrances 2025 View image in full screen
Pure olfactory bliss.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What’s better than a stroll through a fragrant field of blooms? A scent that transports you there with a spritz. It’s time to indulge in the smells of the season. Think earthy notes of patchouli and vetiver with a splash of citrus. Or perhaps it’s a sweet floral escape you crave. No matter your mood, spring fragrances are a delight for the senses. Read on for eight scents guaranteed to whisk you away.

 

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette
A vibrant burst of sweet cloudberries with a gourmand twist—and the sweetest blooming cap—captures the splendour of spring in just one spray.
$178 at Sephora $120 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
Imbued with sensuous notes of lavender, orange blossom and musk accord, this perfume is daringly bold, right down to its posh couture bottle.
$186.03 on Amazon (was $212.59) $210 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops
Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops
Lily of the valley, green blackcurrant and fresh pear conjure all the components of a peaceful spring afternoon.
$110.50 at Sephora

 

best fragrances for spring
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
With notes of jasmine, bergamot and vanilla, this sweet floral scent is a veritable garden party in a bottle.
$189.77 on Amazon $225 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Spring Essential Oils Set – $19.97

Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water Face Mist – $21.99

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 – $34.51

 

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Like a joy-filled fantasy, white gardenia, jasmine, pear blossom and brown sugar accord come together to form a delicately sweet palette.
$133.23 on Amazon $161 at Shoppers Drug Mart
More Recommendations

 

Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Spring break to the Mediterranean? Don’t mind if we do. This beloved scent is fresh and feminine, with succulent notes of crisp Granny Smith apples and zesty Sicilian lemon.
$138 on Amazon $176 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
This kaleidoscopic scent is heavy on the floral notes, radiating four rose varieties intertwined with soft jasmine petals and musky chypre.
$134.68 on Amazon (was $145) $145 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette
It doesn’t get much sweeter than this delectable head-to-toe blend of creamy vanilla, delicate heliotrope and tonka bean.
$76 on Amazon $75 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

You may also like:

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Origin Moisturizing Lip Gloss in Tulip Spring – $9.99

Story continues below advertisement

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Rollerball Spray – $34

The Maker Gardener Candle – $108

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
