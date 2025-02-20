Must-have products to spring clean your makeup bag

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We refresh our homes with a deep spring clean and reset our wellness routines for the new season—but what about our makeup bags? Your beauty stash deserves a seasonal refresh to swap out expired products, declutter what you no longer use and restock essentials. A reliable mascara, shine-controlling powder and a fresh travel-friendly perfume can make all the difference in your daily routine. Whether you’re streamlining your collection or adding new spring-ready favourites, now’s the perfect time to give your makeup bag a well-deserved glow-up.
Meet your new skincare essential: a lightweight, hydrating SPF moisturizer that protects, primes and perfects. This oil-free mineral sunscreen melts onto skin with a non-chalky finish—and it’s available in five versatile tints.
Rare Beauty’s newest launch is here—and it’s about to be the latest addition to your makeup clutch. This weightless, liquid contour blends like a dream, enhancing your features with a naturally lifted effect that lasts all day.
A good concealer is key to every great makeup look—and this bestselling under-eye treatment does it all. It instantly erases dark circles, puffiness and fine lines for a refreshed finish. The magic is in the cushion applicator.
Powder blushes are out. But you know what’s in? Skin-loving cheek tints, like this dewy serum. Infused with niacinamide, watermelon and jojoba-coated pigments, it imparts a natural-looking flush with a juicy dose of moisture.
An essential for your makeup bag and beauty arsenal in general, this mattifying powder blurs imperfections, sets makeup and delivers a soft-focus effect for a radiant complexion. This portable compact is perfect for touch-ups anytime, anywhere.
Comments