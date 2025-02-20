Must-have products to spring clean your makeup bag

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We refresh our homes with a deep spring clean and reset our wellness routines for the new season—but what about our makeup bags? Your beauty stash deserves a seasonal refresh to swap out expired products, declutter what you no longer use and restock essentials. A reliable mascara, shine-controlling powder and a fresh travel-friendly perfume can make all the difference in your daily routine. Whether you’re streamlining your collection or adding new spring-ready favourites, now’s the perfect time to give your makeup bag a well-deserved glow-up.

Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30 Meet your new skincare essential: a lightweight, hydrating SPF moisturizer that protects, primes and perfects. This oil-free mineral sunscreen melts onto skin with a non-chalky finish—and it’s available in five versatile tints. $44 at Nudestix

Story continues below advertisement

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 30 For days on the go, this subtle lip tint with SPF 30 is a must-have for your makeup bag—perfect for a quick swipe to protect, nourish and add a rosy hue to your precious pout. $6.34 on Amazon

Gisou Wildflower Honey Infused Hair Perfume A makeup bag essential, this luxe hair perfume is infused with Mirsalehi honey and argan oil to refresh and add shine. Just a few spritzes, and your hair will smell as dreamy as it looks. $59.50 at Sephora

RMS Beauty Luminizer A highlighter is nice to have for moments that call for an extra pop. This award-winning cream luminizer enhances your natural glow with a dewy, lit-from-within finish–celebs love it, too. $52 on Amazon $52 at well.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Contour Rare Beauty’s newest launch is here—and it’s about to be the latest addition to your makeup clutch. This weightless, liquid contour blends like a dream, enhancing your features with a naturally lifted effect that lasts all day. $38 at Sephora

You may also like:

Bellixe Beauty Makeup Sponge 3-Pack – $9.19

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara – $7.95

Grace & Stella Eye Patches with Caffeine – $25.95

Maybelline New York Multi-Use Concealer A good concealer is key to every great makeup look—and this bestselling under-eye treatment does it all. It instantly erases dark circles, puffiness and fine lines for a refreshed finish. The magic is in the cushion applicator. $14.96 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush Powder blushes are out. But you know what’s in? Skin-loving cheek tints, like this dewy serum. Infused with niacinamide, watermelon and jojoba-coated pigments, it imparts a natural-looking flush with a juicy dose of moisture. $34 at Sephora

Ardell Multipack Naked Lashes You’ll want to restock your favourite mascara, but don’t forget to add these silky, wispy lashes to your makeup bag—for occasions when you desire an extra-dramatic eye. $13.96 on Amazon

e.l.f. Perfect Finish HD Powder An essential for your makeup bag and beauty arsenal in general, this mattifying powder blurs imperfections, sets makeup and delivers a soft-focus effect for a radiant complexion. This portable compact is perfect for touch-ups anytime, anywhere. $7.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipes These individually wrapped makeup wipes are great for slipping into your makeup case and gently cleansing skin in a pinch. $9.97 on Amazon (was $11.97)

You may also like:

FRAMAR Neutral Hair Clips – $10.99

Klorane Dry Shampoo – $19.29

Travel Makeup Bag – $28.04