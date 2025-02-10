Botox in a bottle? Try these 5 effective formulas

Send this page to someone via email

You’re staring in the mirror, gently pulling your skin back, wondering if it’s time to book that Botox appointment. But what if your skincare routine could do some of the heavy lifting first? Enter Botox in a bottle—the next best thing to in-office treatments. From retinol-packed powerhouses to buzzy new ingredients like exosomes and Volufiline, these serums and creams are making waves for their wrinkle-fighting magic. No needles, no downtime—just smoother, firmer skin. Get ready to turn back the clock.

Key ingredient: Hydralift complex

Biossance Squalane + Firm and Lift Hydrating Dual Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Consider this formula your glow-up in a bottle. This dual-phase serum lifts, firms and smooths for a sculpted, youthful look. Powered by Hydralift Complex, hyaluronic acid and squalane, it plumps skin while locking in moisture. Just shake, apply and watch it work wonders on your skin. $92 at Sephora

Key ingredient: Retinol

RoC Retinol Correxion line smoothing Night Serum Capsules Retinol that just keeps getting better–what’s not to love? RoC’s award-winning formula is clinically proven to smooth wrinkles, firm skin and boost hydration—delivering results that never plateau. With over 27 years of research, this powerhouse stays potent from the first drop to the last. $32.98 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Key ingredient: Exosomes

VT Cosmetics Cica Reedle Shot 100 Behold, skincare’s newest power duo—Reedle Shot and exosome technology. This micro-needling essence boosts renewal, smooths skin and enhances absorption for a glassy, luminous glow. A little tingle? That’s just the magic working. Infused with soothing cica reedle, it delivers pro-level results. $40.07 on Amazon (was $46.11)

Key ingredient: Resveratrol

Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Instant Firming Serum This bestselling serum firms, lifts and smooths wrinkles courtesy of Caudalie’s patented Resveratrol complex, which boasts three times more effectiveness than retinol (minus the irritation). Packed with hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen, it deeply hydrates and sculpts for a youthful glow. $113 on Amazon $113 on Sephora

Key ingredient: Volufiline

100% Volufiline Plump it up—no needles needed. This TikTok-viral product has been known to boost volume, smooth fine lines and enhances skin’s natural bounce. Just mix a drop or two into your favourite skincare for a firmer, fuller look. Perfect for normal to dry skin. $56.5 on Amazon

