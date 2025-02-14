10 “unsexy” products that make you sexy

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You’ve likely seen the trend all over TikTok—creators sharing their favourite unsexy products that secretly make them glow. Think: humble drugstore finds, weird-but-effective gadgets and everyday essentials that don’t scream “glam” but work like magic. Some of these are downright practical (hello, facial hair trimmer), while others are actually kind of cute—but they all have one thing in common: they deliver on the sexiness factor. From smoother skin to fresher breath and everything in between, these not-so-glamorous must-haves are about to become your secret weapons for looking and feeling irresistible.

Poo Pourri Boxed Tropical Hibiscus Not the sexiest product, but you’ll be so glad you have it. This plant-powered spray traps odours before they escape, leaving your bathroom smelling like an exotic hibiscus blend. Vegan, septic-safe and chemical-free, it’s your secret weapon for a fresh, no-trace flush. $11.86 on Amazon

Rael Miracle Overnight Spot Cover Wearing these overnight isn’t exactly a fashion statement, but waking up to clearer skin? Totally worth it. These ultra-adhesive hydrocolloid patches absorb gunk, stay put all night and won’t dry out your skin. Bonus: They work while you sleep—so no one has to see them. $18.99 on Amazon

Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil A bestseller for a reason, this tiny bottle is more impressive than it appears. For a cuticle oil, this formula is surprisingly glam. Packed with Vitamin E, apricot kernel and aloe, it softens and nourishes cuticles and nails for salon-worthy hands—sans the pricey appointment. $7.97 on Amazon

Lume Acidified Deodorant Wipes They may not look exciting, but these deodorant wipes are everything for staying fresh on the go. Clinically proven to fight odour all day long, they’re gentle yet effective—perfect for pits, privates and beyond. No aluminum, no parabens—just clean, confident freshness anytime, anywhere. $55.99 on Amazon

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque At first swipe, this blue-tinted lip stain might have you feeling like an alien. Trust the process! The result is a smudge-proof, long-lasting flush of colour that. Apply it before bed and wake up with stained lips that stay put. $29 on Amazon

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover Whether it’s peach fuzz or sneaky dark strands, we all have facial hair. This electric remover makes it disappear in seconds. Painless, irritation-free and gentle enough for daily use, it leaves skin smooth with zero downtime. Plus, it’s discreet and portable for easy touch-ups. $25.15 on Amazon

Grace & Stella Award-Winning Foot Peel Mask Foot massage? Sexy. Foot peel? Not so much–but your calluses will surely thank you. Infused with 17 fruit and veggie extracts, this award-winning formula gently peels away rough skin, revealing baby-soft feet you’ll be excited to show off. $11.95 on Amazon

Revlon Oily Skin Control Face Roller It may not look like much, but this viral blurring roller is pure magic for mattifying shine in seconds. Made from real volcanic stone, it absorbs oil instantly without messing up your makeup. Plus, it’s reusable and an eco-friendly alternative to blotting papers. $13.48 on Amazon

OLLY Fiber Gummy Rings Not the most sexy topic, but gut health matters, and these tasty gummy rings make it easy. Packed with five grams of prebiotic fiber, they help keep things moving, support digestion and say bye-bye to bloating. Plus, they taste like strawberry-watermelon candy. Sweet relief! $35.25 on Amazon

MasterMedi Tongue Scraper Once you realize the magic of a tongue scraper, you’ll never go back. This stainless steel essential helps banish bad breath, enhance taste buds and level up your oral hygiene. Use it every morning before or after brushing your teeth. $9.99 on Amazon

