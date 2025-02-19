Pre-spring cleaning hacks

Send this page to someone via email

With the right tools, a clean home becomes a peaceful retreat—perfect for pre-spring cleaning. We’ve handpicked a collection of must-have products to turn your organization and cleanliness goals into reality. Keep reading to explore our favourite picks for a beautifully organized home.

Electric Spin Scrubber Cleaning just got a whole lot easier with this electric spin scrubber, featuring 8 versatile brush heads for every corner of your home. From shower tiles to your car, this scrubber’s adjustable length and fast charging make it your new best friend for spring cleaning. $46.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Magic Pants Hangers Looking to make room for a new spring wardrobe? These magic pants hangers will be your solution to maximizing closet space and keeping your clothes neat and wrinkle-free! $25.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Acrylic Desk Drawer organizers Messy drawers will no longer be a problem with these sleek acrylic drawer organizers. With four sizes to choose from and non-slip durability, its easy to organize everything from cosmetics to office supplies. $26.99 on Amazon

Vacuum Storage Bags Keep your belongings safe and organized with these multi-use vacuum storage bags—perfect for both home storage and travel! With a triple-seal design and handy pump included, they save space and protect your items. $32.67 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock Say goodbye to manual cleaning with the Q5 Max+ robot vacuum – it empties itself for up to 7 weeks. With powerful 5500 Pa suction and smart LiDAR navigation, it tackles dirt, pet hair, and dust with ease while syncing seamlessly with your voice and app control for ultimate convenience. $449.99 on Amazon (was $749.99)

The Complete Book of Clean: Tips & Techniques for Your Home Get ready to master home cleaning with The Complete Book of Home Cleaning—your eco-friendly guide to tackling every mess and stain with natural, toxin-free solutions. From seasonal projects to DIY cleaning tips, this book will help you create simple routines that keep your home spotless and safe, no matter how busy life gets. $21.33 on Amazon

Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray Tackle dirt and grime with this cleaner from Method. This plant-based formula cleans everything from countertops to glass with a refreshing French lavender scent. Cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and powerful, it’s the perfect way to freshen up your home while being kind to the planet. $17.96 on Amazon (was $21.92)

Saje Bathroom Cleaning Kit This eco-friendly cleaner from Saje is a great option for tackling dirty or grime. Infused with tea tree and lemon, it leaves your tub, tiles, and sink sparkling clean and naturally fresh. $24 at Saje

Electric Lint Remover Say goodbye to fuzz and hello to freshness with this electric lint remover, perfect for reviving your everything from your favourite sweaters to furniture fabrics in seconds. Compact and ultra powerful, it’s your secret weapon for keeping clothes and furniture looking brand new. $35.09 on Amazon (was $38.99)

