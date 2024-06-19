8 lightweight foundations for hot, humid weather

Send this page to someone via email

Summer heatwaves are no joke, especially when your makeup feels like it’s weighing you down. Say goodbye to cakey foundations and hello to lightweight formulas that enhance your complexion without the suffocating feel. These eight magical formulas blend seamlessly with your skin, offering a natural look and feel, perfect for those hot, humid days ahead.

Best skin tint

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint Experience lightweight coverage that lets freckles peek through. This barely-there formula is perfect for days when you desire just a touch of tint plus hydration, courtesy of skin-loving emollients squalene, vitamin E and avocado oil. $57 at Sephora

Best SPF-based

Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30 An oil-free SPF lotion with a hint of tint—what’s not to love? Enriched with potent vegan extracts, this mineral veil shields against free radicals and blue light, making it a must-have in your daily makeup regimen. $48.50 at Sephora

Best waterproof

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Foundation Like a filter in a bottle, this viral foundation blurs the line between makeup and skin. It boasts cake-free coverage and waterproof wear, perfect for poolside hangouts. Infused with bamboo silk powders and a hydro-lipid matrix, it controls shine and balances skin moisture. $70 at Shoppers Drug Mart $71 at Sephora

Best skin-loving

Nars Advanced Skincare Foundation Formulated with redness-reducing biomimetic oat, hydrating Japanese lilyturf and protective cacao peptides and milk thistle, this advanced makeup-skincare hybrid foundation is an all-in-one wonder. It delivers a natural finish that quickly blurs and smooths, while visibly improving skin clarity over time. $66 at Shoppers Drug Mart $68 at Sephora

Best buildable

e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation Highly buildable for medium-to-full coverage, this flawless product evens skin tone and texture with a weightless feel. Infused with glycerin for all-day softness and radiance, it leaves an irresistible semi-matte satin finish. $23.92 on Amazon

Best mattifying

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation Glow-getting formulas are fantastic, but sometimes we crave a matte moment. Touted as Canada’s number one foundation, this pore-erasing formula imparts a natural finish, thanks to micro-powders that control shine and blur the skin. $12.96 on Amazon

Best hydrating

Yves Rocher Zero Default Longwear Foundation Skin on the dry side? This moisturizing foundation is the ideal BB cream for hot summer days. It delivers a lasting, glow-y finish with a silky texture that seamlessly blends onto skin. The light, yet buildable coverage lets your visage breathe while looking flawless. $20.96 at Yves Rocher (was $29.95)

Best foundation stick