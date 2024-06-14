5 TikTok-approved beauty picks to *add to cart*

Send this page to someone via email

When TikTok hypes a beauty product, you know it’s worth the splurge. Beauty expert Tracy Peart joined The Morning Show to share her top five viral beauty products for summer–and they are delightful! From a radiant highlighter to a powerhouse exfoliant, read on to discover the five must-have items currently taking #BeautyTok by storm!

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Demi'Glow Light-Diffusing Highlighter This silky-soft highlighter is infused with superfine pearls, designed to flatter every skin tone. Use with or without makeup and apply to the high points of your cheeks, nose and cupid’s bow. $54.00 On sephora.ca

Why TikTok loves it: This lightweight, long-wearing formula delivers a natural-looking glow. The smooth-glide, no-grit feel melts onto skin and even improves the appearance of fine lines.

Pro tip: Kick that glow up a notch by applying this product to your décolletage and collar bone for an added pop.

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer with 4% Niacinamide This gel-based face primer smooths skin, grips makeup and hydrates at once. It also brightens the look of dullness in a pinch, courtesy of niacinamide. $12.97 on Amazon

Why TikTok loves it: A true game-changer, this product works on all skin tones and types, gives skin a long-lasting, dewy finish. It’s also 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and leaping bunny certified.

Paula's Choice Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant This iconic leave-on exfoliant quickly became a global bestseller after its launch in 2000 but has seen a recent boost in popularity after going viral on TikTok. It sweeps away dead skin cells, unclogs pores and visibly smooths wrinkles–practically overnight! $19 on Amazon

Why TikTok loves it: Salicylic acid (BHA) penetrates pores to clear blemish-causing buildup and dead skin, while green tea, a potent antioxidant, soothes irritated skin and helps improve visible signs of aging.

Pro tip: Gently apply using fingers or a cotton pad over entire face and neck, including the eye area (avoid lash line and eyelids) after cleansing and toning. Do not rinse. Start slowly: Apply every other day and note skin’s response, then use up to twice daily. For daytime, always finish with SPF. For nighttime, follow with the rest of your routine.

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid Peptide Face Cream This high-potency face cream is powered by B-L3, Skinfix’s patented barrier lipid complex designed to replenish natural lipids and restore skin’s moisture barrier in as little as 30 minutes. It hydrates, boosts radiance and visibly plumps and firms the skin. Powerful humectant glycerin pulls moisture into skin for a dewy finish. $73.00 on sephora.ca

Why TikTok loves it: Skinfix is a Canadian, woman-founded brand and a leader in skin barrier health solutions. What’s not to love?

Mac Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Sticks A plumping gloss stick that nourishes and conditions lips with translucent colour and shine, sans the tackiness. These lippies went viral on TikTok when beauty influencers fell in love with the versatile, playful and nourishing texture. $32.50 on sephora.ca

Why TikTok loves it: This product comes in ten different tints for any mood.

Pro tip: The formula and texture won’t allow for you to scroll the lippie down, so when you start a new tube, just give it six clicks and that should get you started!