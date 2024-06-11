Protect and perfect: The advantages of SPF-infused makeup

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Out of all the sunny day essentials—sandals, shades, smudge proof mascara—sunscreen is the biggest non-negotiable. For Nadia Paglia, the director of education at Dermalogica, this is especially true. “I had skin cancer (melanoma) because I wasn’t using any sun protection,” she recalls. “Now, I make sure I have the utmost defense.”

Skin cancer is alarmingly common across the nation: Over 80,000 cases are diagnosed annually in Canada, including more than 5,000 cases of melanoma, the most fatal form. It’s precisely the reason Paglia recommends slathering on sunscreen year-round: “SPF should be worn all four seasons—cloudy days included,” she emphasizes. Yet, even with such staggering statistics, why do so many neglect their daily SPF?

“People want multitaskers,” observes Dr. Ally Frankel, co-founder and skincare director of Nudestix. Life is busy (and costly!), so investing in products that can ‘do it all’ without compromising any current skincare progress is key. Despite the growing discourse around sunscreen on social media, Frankel notes that more people are still likely to prioritize makeup over sun care.

Enter SPF-infused makeup, the ultimate multitasker. From skin-loving blushes to protective lip balms and beyond, these sunproof formulas may not be a replacement for your daily sunscreen, but they’re an effortless way to weave skin care into your daily routine. “I would encourage it, especially in the summer,” says Frankel. “Every summer is getting hotter, so we need to protect our skin a little bit more.”

Read on for products and tips to help navigate the sun-kissed season ahead.

But first: Why is SPF so important?

According to Frankel, “SPF, or sun protection factor, is one of the most accessible and effective ways to prevent skin cancer, skin aging, and other skin concerns.”

Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun may be invisible, but they have potential to wreak serious havoc. While sunscreen is often highlighted for its anti-aging benefits, it is equally crucial for overall skin health. In fact, UV rays can weaken our immune system, leading to changes in skin cells that may develop into skin cancer.

Paglia and Frankel both recommend applying a minimum of SPF 30 daily—especially given our increased exposure to skin-damaging blue light from technology. Using about two teaspoons of product ensures adequate coverage, or just enough to apply without having to stretch it thin.

In general, incorporating SPF into your daily routine can foster good habits, making it easier to use consistently rather than sporadically. The key is finding an SPF that works for your skin and fits seamlessly into your routine. “At the end of the day, any SPF is better than none,” says Frankel.

Here are some sunscreens we’re loving.

The tried-and-true mineral skin tint

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen “Mineral sunscreen is healthier for the skin, especially if it’s sensitive,” says Paglia. Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting UV rays like a mirror, avoiding the chemical reactions and heat that chemical sunscreens can cause. La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen is a game-changer for summer scorchers. Its ultra-light, tinted formula offers 40 minutes of water and sweat resistance, providing a comfortable, invisible matte finish that lasts. $38.95 on Amazon

The lightweight sunscreen serum

Beyond Screen UV Serum Facial Sunscreen with Collagen Peptide and SPF 50+ This lightweight sunscreen serum is specifically formulated to protect against sun damage and visibly correct early signs of aging. Powered by advanced UV filters, it shields against UVA and UVB rays, while collagen peptide helps correct visible signs of UV damage. With its invisible finish, this formula boosts skin radiance and visibly improves skin tone and texture, blending seamlessly across multiple skin tones. $56 at Khiehl’s

The glow-y sunscreen stick

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm Sunscreen Stick with SPF 45 This *chef’s kiss* formula has the same amazing feel as Glow Recipe’s original dew drops, now with the added convenience of an easy-to-apply stick. The resulting glow gives off a glass skin effect. Glide it over your face prior to makeup application for a dewy base, or over makeup when you need to reapply SPF throughout the day in a pinch. $41 at Sephora

The protective scalp and hair mist

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Scalp and Hair Mist “The scalp is an underrated area where people get sunburned and develop sun damage or skin cancer,” says Frankel. If you choose not to wear a hat on sunny days, apply this spray to your hair and scalp 15 minutes before sun exposure. The special vegan blend, infused with SPF 30 and sunflower seed oil, offers just the right amount of protection and is perfect for all hair types. Plus, it leaves your hair smelling like summer without weighing it down. $16.79 on Amazon (was $20.99)

So, why use makeup containing SPF?

“Everyone wants to apply sunscreen but no one actually does,” says Frankel. That’s because consumers are looking for multi-tasking products that take less of your time but get more done. Even if it’s not the first thing that comes to mind, makeup containing SPF is an attractive incentive. “I know I’m always looking for quick ways to get ready in the morning,” shares the doctor.

The thought of using SPF-infused makeup also provides peace of mind—you know it’s doing something good for your skin other than beautifying your face.

Read on for some of the best SPF makeup finds on the market.

The pore-blurring primer

Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer SPF 30 According to Paglia, “When choosing makeup that has SPF, always look for SPF 30 in order for it to be effective,” like this Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer. The velvety soft formula evens skin texture brightens with a neutral tint and uses powerful peptides to support firmness. Use alone or under makeup to diminish fine lines and achieve a lasting, luminous finish. $82 at Dermalogica

The coveted colour corrector

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment with SPF 30 This bestselling green-to-beige mineral SPF cream neutralizes redness, evens skin tone and provides a natural finish you’ll love. It’s ideal for normal, dry, combination and oily skin, addressing dryness and redness. $73 at Sephora

The lightweight foundation

IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 This lightweight, medium coverage skin tint brightens and hydrates with 90 per cent skincare ingredients. Available in 19 shades, there’s a perfect match for everyone. And it’s formulated with SPF 40, so you can enjoy a natural, healthy glow and safely catch some sun in the process. $63 on Amazon

The flawless finishing powder

BareMinerals Matte Foundation with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Powder SPFs are not always the most reliable; “You can’t control where they settle,” says Frankel. However, they are useful for touch ups. This BareMinerals Foundation offers flawless coverage with a natural matte finish and SPF 15. Made with five pure ingredients, it promises to improve skin over time without parabens, sulfates or synthetic additives. $53 at Sephora

The tinted lip balm

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 30 If there’s one area on the face that requires more sun protection, it’s our lips. “The lips are a significant spot for skin cancer, which can be devastating since they’re such a prominent facial feature,” says Frankel. The reason? Our lips lack melanin, providing no natural sun protection. For days when you’re out and about, this subtle lip tint with SPF 30 is the perfect product to swipe on your precious pout. $7.47 on Amazon

