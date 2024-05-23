Best sunglasses to kickstart summer for under $50

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is there anything better than heading outside on a beautiful sunny day and hitting up a patio, going for a long walk, or stopping by the beach? The one thing you’ll want to make sure you have with you: sunglasses. If you’ve had the same pair for years, why not branch out and try a new style or colour? The right pair of sunglasses can make an outfit pop, and with these 10 picks, you won’t have to worry about spending a fortune either.

Curator tip: You’ll see a few references to UV400 protection which means the lenses block out between 99 and 100 per cent of UV light, including UVA and UVB rays.

Unisex

Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses for Women & Men These bestselling classic round frames for men and women have over 32,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. The vintage anti-glare frames come in 11 colours and feature UV400 lenses. At $20 a pair, you could even splurge on two. $20.99 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Unisex Square Sunglasses These tortoise shell Amazon Essentials glasses are lightweight, and the lenses are coated with UV protection. They feature a slightly square frame, and the lenses themselves are on the darker side. The Curator team has tried them and we love them. $21.7 on Amazon

Polarized Aviator Sunglasses for Men and Women You can’t go wrong with a classic aviator frame. These polarized glasses for men and women have a metal frame and anti-scratch lenses. The nose pads are adjustable to fit any nose and face shape. If you really want to get noticed, why not go for the purple or blue lenses? $22.99 on Amazon

For women

DUSHINE Polarized Sunglasses for Women What’s better than one pair of affordable sunglasses? Two pairs. Grab two different colour frames of these classic retro glasses for under $30—there are several combo options to choose from. These UV400 polarized lenses offer 100% UV protection. $25.99 on Amazon

Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Women Make a statement this summer with these cat eye sunglasses. With 13 different shades and UV400 protection, there’s no shortage of possibilities. $19.99 on Amazon

For men

ZENOTTIC Polarized Sunglasses Gear up for the beach with these essential men’s polarized sunglasses. Lightweight and trendy, they keep you comfortable, stylish, and your eyes protected under the sun. $31.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

CARFIA Square Polarized Sunglasses for Men These square frames are made with high-quality acetate from Italy—the hypoallergenic material ensures maximum comfort and durability. Fit is true-to-size and comfortable and comes with a travel case and microfibre cloth. The polarized lenses offer UVA and UVB protection. $29.75 on Amazon (was $35)

For kids

MAXJULI Polarized Kids Sunglasses Let’s not forget about the kids! Having UV protection is important for all ages. These highly rated polarized lenses offer both UVA and UVB protection. A two-pack is ideal for kids since keeping track of glasses can be challenging. Suitable for ages 3-10. $16.89 on Amazon

FEISEDY Kids Teens Sports Polarized Sunglasses If they’re out on the baseball diamond or running around at camp, these sports glasses may be the way to go. The frames are made from water-resistant rubber material, and the lenses offer UV400 protection. $31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)