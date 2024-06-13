10 page-turners fit for a cottage setting

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

How about savouring a cool glass of non-alcoholic or alcoholic rosé while joining me at the lakeside cottage this summer and indulging in our favourite books? Unwinding and immersing myself in a stack of captivating books is my summer go-to! Whether it’s the long-awaited comeback of an author, the promising debut of a fresh voice, or a little self-help from a celebrity, I find myself reflecting on the exhilarating experience of releasing my own book into the world two summers ago.

But before I lose myself in my own wistful memories, let’s revel in the pleasure of delving into some of the books I’ve been eagerly anticipating for this season and some I have already happily lost weekends to.

This Summer Will Be Different Hit pause on the dating app swipes, as you escape with Lucy to Prince Edward Island to visit her best friend, Bridget. Every year Lucy tells herself she won’t, once again, give in to the urge to hook up with Bridget’s younger brother, Felix. So, when Bridget suddenly flees to the island a week before her wedding, Lucy sets her mind on really being there for her friend and seriously resisting Felix’s charm. Will this be the summer she actually succeeds? $17.46 on Amazon (was $24.95)

Experienced by Kate Young I remember someone once telling me that whenever you take a “break” from a relationship, it will inevitably become a recurring aspect of your relationship if you give it another try. But maybe things will be different for Bette? Thirty-year-old Bette is in her first queer relationship and completely in love. But then her girlfriend suggests they take a break so that Bette can go gain some more experience with women. Bette’s devastated but she agrees. She’ll hop on the apps, go on a few dates, and then get back together with her girlfriend, right? $20 on Amazon (was $24.95)

The Summer Pact by Emily Giffin Another Emily Giffin book that deserves to be optioned into a movie! Four very different college freshmen—a party girl, an aspiring lawyer, an ambitious athlete, and a quiet southerner—become fast friends. When a traumatic experience in their final year brings them even closer, they make a pact to always show up for one another in the future. Ten years later, they make good on that pact when one of their lives turns upside down, and together, they embark on a life-changing adventure. $26.74 on Amazon (was $36.95)

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan Kevin Kwan’s recent talk about ‘Lies and Weddings’ in Toronto left me with a whirlwind of emotions. It was a weekend indulgence for me and absolutely worth every second. The future Duke of Greshambury, Rufus, is in a pickle: the family fortune has been squandered thanks to decades of frivolous spending. To save the family’s legacy, his mother urges him to find a wealthy wife at his sister’s lavish high-society wedding, even though his heart already belongs to the humble girl next door. And then a literal volcano explodes on the ceremony and a secret affair is revealed, further destroying the family’s reputation. Can Rufus save the Gresham dukedom from total ruin? $25.86 on Amazon (was $36.95)

The Night in Question by Susan Fletcher Reading this book truly tested my ability to forgive, especially considering I’m a true Aries at heart. Octogenarian Florrie Butterfield’s world is shaken when she witnesses an employee fall from the window at her assisted living facility. Why and how did she fall? Was it an accident? An attempted murder? Despite not being taken seriously, Florrie goes about uncovering the truth, and along the way she is forced to reflect on her own long-held secrets. $18.18 on Amazon (was $24.95)

A Great Country by Shilpi Somaya Gowda I’m excited to read this book by a beloved South Asian author; described as a gripping contemporary novel filled with unexpected twists that disrupt a tight-knit Indian American family. Two decades ago, newlyweds Priya and Ashok Shah emigrated to California with little to their name. After years of hard work and sacrifice, they’ve climbed the social ladder and moved into an affluent neighborhood with their three children. But when their youngest, twelve-year-old Ajay, winds up in county jail after an encounter with the police, the family’s beliefs—in the American Dream, in their community—are upended. $20.21 on Amazon (was $26.95)

Holly by Stephen King Holly, a familiar face from another Stephen King novel, reappears in this story where the crime scenes are intense and the scares are even more chilling, in typical Stephen King style. Stephen King’s Holly marks the triumphant return of beloved King character Holly Gibney. Readers have witnessed Holly’s gradual transformation from a shy (but also brave and ethical) recluse in Mr. Mercedes to Bill Hodges’s partner in Finders Keepers to a full-fledged, smart, and occasionally tough private detective in The Outsider. In King’s new novel, Holly is on her own, and up against a pair of unimaginably depraved and brilliantly disguised adversaries. $27.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Barely Even Friends by Mae Bennett A grumpy, rich recluse meets his match in this steamy Beauty and the Beast retelling—with a Succession twist. Bellamy Price has just been offered the job of a lifetime: lead contractor on the restoration of the mysterious and sprawling Killington Estate. If she meets the owner’s ridiculous timeline, she’ll finally make a name for herself in this male-dominated industry. But when she rolls up her sleeves, and shows up at the crumbling mansion, Bellamy finds the estate very much occupied. After a car accident that killed his parents and injured himself, Oliver Killington took up residence as the grumpy caretaker of his grandfather’s mansion. None too pleased by the presence of the hammer-wielding woman who’s moved into his house, Oliver tries to block her at every turn. But when Bellamy discovers Oliver’s facing his own ultimatum from his grandfather, the two form a cautious truce, which leads to flying sparks that are definitely not from faulty wiring. $25.99 on Amazon

Burn Your Sh*t by Lori Dyan Simeunovic Lori was a wonderful surprise at Biblio Bash this year, and much like this book, she did not disappoint! Rituals are the cornerstone of self-care and the secret sauce to creating the life of your dreams. By demystifying the proven power of rituals, Burn Your Sh*t: The Life-Changing Magic of Rituals provides step-by-step instructions to celebrate any occasion, tackle every challenge, and elevate your intentions. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life by Arnold Schwarzenegger Even though this was published last year, I’ve already read it twice. It’s definitely one of my top picks if you need a fresh start in life or just a reset. The seven rules to follow to realize your true purpose in life—distilled by Arnold Schwarzenegger from his own journey of ceaseless reinvention and extraordinary achievement, and available for absolutely anyone. $23.9 on Amazon (was $37.99)

Bestselling author Sonya Singh has ventured into the world of film and television writing after the success of her debut novel Sari, Not Sari. She recently inked a two-book deal with Doubleday Canada for her upcoming books, The Fake Matchmaker and Indian Summer.