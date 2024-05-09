This is how to land the trending “no-mascara” look

Send this page to someone via email

What exactly is meant by the “no-makeup” look is open to interpretation. However, many beauty blogs and YouTube tutorials agree it still involves makeup—even mascara.

In 2003, model-now-style-icon Sofia Richie ignited a new wave in beauty by stunning us all with her effortless and fresh wedding day look. It wasn’t an overnight trend. Stories of Megan Markle’s wedding day freckle-baring foundation, not to mention her understated tinted lip balm, inspired countless articles that continued long after her honeymoon. Fast forward to the present, nearly a year after Richie’s nuptials. Alex Cooper, creator and host of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, was married and pushed the no-make-up look one step further. She went “no-mascara.”

As one makeup artist specializing in these looks explains, “no makeup” makeup is more challenging than it seems. Keeping the look fresh at an all-day event takes work, and maybe a makeup artist on stand-by. Regardless, a natural, barely there, or no-makeup application—whilst it may not always be minimalist—is intended to keep you looking like you—the well-rested, bright-eyed, and glowing version.

Rest assured; mascara is not going anywhere. Ancient Egyptians used a version of it, and market researchers project its future growth. So, be it for an upcoming function or a sweltering summer, an unfussy mascara that can provide you with that je-ne-sais-quois quality is in order.

After rifling through blogs and tutorials, I created a list of 24 mascaras that fit the bill. Then, I dove into the user reviews and chose seven mascaras to evaluate personally.

For my purposes, I was thinking of everyday wear. So, the goal was a minimalist, natural look. Bonus points if the mascara had any nourishing qualities. I didn’t use an eyebrow curler or primer before applying these mascaras, and I used an oil-based balm and micellar water to clean the mascara from my eyes. I did use an eyelash comb to help separate my lashes in some instances, like the one here.

Here are my findings rated from least to most favourite.

7.

Tower 28 Make Waves This 28 Tower bestseller was an easy add to my test list as it’s described as “the most amped-up, natural-looking lashes”. That is just what I’m looking for. $27 at Sephora

Look: This mascara gave me more drama than expected for natural-looking lashes. It volumized, lengthened, lifted, and curled my lashes, but I wouldn’t describe the look as “fluffy.”

Feel: Pliable with more texture than the remaining mascaras on this list.

Applicator: Flexible and dual-sided comb wand.

Formula: What makes this unique is a curl-activating ingredient the company calls Aquaflex® Technology. Typically used in hair care formulations, it protects your lashes from humidity.

Spotlight ingredients: Castor Oil

Wear: It’s a water-resistant formula designed to be long-wearing, though there was minimal flaking over time. This was the first sample I tested, so it could be time to replenish this tube.

Removability factor: This mascara has more hold than others on the list, so you might need an extra minute or two to remove it altogether.

Why I love it: The wand and the curl factor. To get a more natural look, I suggest trying the new Drift (Rich Espresso Brown) colour. I was using Jet.

6.

Rimmel London Kind and Free Clean Mascara This is the first clean mascara from Rimmel. I wondered how a stalwart drugstore brand would stand up against other mascaras. $8.98 on Amazon (was $9.98)

Look: Natural effect, with one swipe of the wand.

Feel: Flexible, waxy.

Applicator: It’s a bio-based brush with sparse bristles. This is helpful for layering; after one pump, there is not a lot of formula on the wand.

Formula: It’s advertised as 99 per cent natural ingredients, true to its clump-free claim. Note that it’s not fragrance-free if your sensitivity lies there.

Spotlight ingredient: Shea Butter, Biotin

Wear: Lightweight. No-smudges.

Removability factor: It takes a few swipes. This is when you might see some flakes. Note that I did not test its 36-hour-lasting claim. But I’ll update this article if I ever do —something to look forward to.

Why I love it: It’s subtle. The Brown-Black colour supports the natural look—the price.

5.

Eau Thermale Avène Couvrance Ultra sensitive? According to the makers of this mascara and the reviewers on Amazon, this formula is for you. The product description claiming a “naturally emphasized” look also caught my attention. $18.79 on Amazon (was $20.5)

Look: Evenly coated, with a slight lift. However, you can push your lashes in place to get more lift with this formula. This mascara is at its best with two or three swipes of the wand.

Feel: Flexible, with some hold. Think of a lightweight hair product you would use to lock in your style.

Applicator: This is a curved, flexible, moulded brush designed to separate lashes and cover them evenly. I inevitably got some mascara on my lid with this one, which I was able to easily wipe away with a cotton swab.

Formula: It’s designed for sensitive eyes and skin and to stand up to humid conditions.

Spotlight ingredient: Glycerine

Wear: It is a non-flaking formula. But take care as you apply.

Removability factor: Effortless, the formulators definitely had sensitive eyes in mind.

Why I love it: The ultra-sensitivity care and flake-free factor.

4.

Talika Lipocils Mascara This one caught my attention for its dual-action lash care claims. I like the idea that my mascara is also a lash treatment. $48.99 on Amazon $57 at Talika

Look: With one swipe of the wand, you can enhance your natural and fluffy look with a slight lift of the lash.

Feel: Minimal stickiness, which would increase as you layer it.

Applicator: This is the most extended brush in the bunch, which I liked. It’s a curved moulded comb (silicone or plastic), which makes it easy to use. According to the makers, 89 per cent of ingredients are of natural origin.

Formula: Chock-full of nourishing ingredients that hydrate and add shine to the lashes.

Spotlight ingredients: Something referred to as Mythical Plant Complex (witch hazel, apple, nettle, horse chestnut, St. John’s wort) and other difficult-to-pronounce ingredients to build a more voluminous lash line over time.

Wear: Some smudging after a long day, including a workout.

Removability factor: Fairly easy, but that intensely pigmented formula will get a bit messy before it completely wipes away.

Why I love it: The brush is so easy to use, and it captures each lash with one swipe of the wand. I also love the two-in-one concept. Note: I haven’t used this long enough to see a difference in my lashes.

3.

Annabelle Skinny Mascara Admittedly, this Elle Beauty Grand Prix 2023 Winner was previously off my radar. I had never used a high-precision brush before, so I was intrigued. It’s advertised as a lengthening and separating brush for short lashes. $8.79 on Amazon (was $10.95) $12.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Look: Lengthened, separated, and natural-looking matte lashes. After one coat, they remain lightweight with no added volume.

Feel: Flexible and soft.

Applicator: The name gives it away; this waif of a wand leaves no lash behind. And it is clump-free.

Formula: It’s hypoallergenic. Alcohol-free; fragrance-free.

Spotlight ingredient: Carnauba Extract (prevents flaking)

Wear: Smudge and flake-free, even on those lower lashes. Phew!

Removability factor: Easy enough to remove, but as the formula breaks down, it spreads.

Why I love it: It’s all about the wand. This is a worthwhile buy specifically for your lower lashes, which can be challenging to coat evenly without overdoing it. The price point is

2.

Merit Clean Lash Mascara This is a tubing mascara designed never to smudge. This category of mascara uses a water-soluble polymer to wrap and define each lash. Its promises of lash definition sans smudges made it an early addition to my list. $36 at Merit $36 at Sephora

Look: It did, indeed, separate my lashes and gave them quite the lift—more so than I expected. Yet, the look was still subtle with one coat. It accentuated my eyes while remaining harmonious with my “no-make-up” appearance.

Feel: It is lightweight. I used only one to two coats. But if you want drama, you can conjure it with this brush and formula.

Applicator: It’s easy to apply if you know how to do it. The densely bristled brush caught my lashes in one swoop. I used the tapered edge to give my corner lashes an extra boost.

Formula: Proprietary tubing technology, plus conditioners to add a touch of lustre to your gaze.

Spotlight ingredients: Olive Oil Esters, Vitamin B5

Wear: Save from a good eye rub; Merit stayed true to its promise.

Removability factor: Smooth and mess-free.

Why I love it: I was already a fan of tubular mascaras, and this one nearly made the top of my list. It’s a great everyday mascara, but since it is only available in perfect black—for this no-makeup look list, I’m designating it as my every-night mascara.

1.

100% Pure Maracuja Mascara I tried two mascaras from 100% Pure: the lengthening in Dark Chocolate and the volumizing in Blackberry. I’ve never tried a deep purple-toned mascara before, so I was curious about how a fruit and coffee bean-pigmented mascara would look on my lashes. $38.99 at The Pharmacy Lab $39.79 at 100% Pure

Look: This mascara delivers the natural, understated, and effortless look we’re all looking for this summer, earning it the top spot on my list. You’d have to look closely to notice I was wearing it.

Feel: Silky and soft finish; lightweight and free from the stickiness of some mascaras.

Applicator: The volumizing brush is a tapered oval fit, and the lengthening brush is an hourglass wand. Both adhere smoothly without mess. The perfect amount of formula was dispensed with each pull of the wand. If you wanted to build up to a more dramatic look, I suspect it would take a few coats.

Formula: First, it’s the best-smelling mascara I’ve ever encountered. It’s formulated using Provitamin B5 and Seaweed, designed to condition and promote lash growth over time.

Spotlight ingredients: Green Tea, Vitamin E, Maracuja Oil, Honeysuckle.

Wear: No flaking or smudging. Bring on the sweltering summer heat.

Removability factor: Easy, without strain or lingering ring of black ink encircling your eyes.

Why I love it: It enhanced the look of my lashes without screaming, “Look, I’m wearing mascara!” The nourishing ingredients are a big plus, and it’s easy to wipe away at the end of the night, saving my eyes from stinging and regret.

Honourable Mentions:

These three mascaras did make up my list of mascaras to try, but I have yet to test them.

Shaklee Lash Revitalizing and Conditioning Mascara Shaklee Lash Revitalizing and Conditioning Mascara is another 2-in-1. It treats and styles your lashes. Plus, it’s a Clean Beauty, EWG certified, and seemingly safe for sensitive eyes. I can’t speak to the no-makeup look factor. If you have tried it, let me know. $49.05 at Shaklee

Pure Anada Natural Mascara Pure Anada Natural Mascara is a made-in-Canada formula from Manitoba. It caught my interest because it’s a small business brand that uses natural ingredients. Plus, the mascara seems to have a devoted fan base. I’m looking forward to seeing how this will wear on my lashes. $15.99 at well.ca $16 at Pura Anada

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara is another Canadian brand that needs no introduction in this space. This multi-award-winning mascara is popular in the beauty blog and influencer space. It has a conditioning formula and a patented dual wand. Is it the mascara for your no-make-up look? You tell me. $37 at The Detox Market $28 at ilia

Will you be trying the no-makeup look this summer? What mascara or treatment will you use? Let me know.