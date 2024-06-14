Menu

Kate Middleton shares new photo and update, announces 1st public appearance

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 2:02 pm
2 min read
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, shared a new photo and cancer update on Friday, June 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, shared a new photo and cancer update on Friday, June 14, 2024. Matt Porteous via Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has released a new photograph of herself and shared with the public that she is making “good progress” on her recovery from cancer.

She also gave royal watchers something to look forward to, writing that she will make her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis, riding in the parade at King Charles’ birthday celebration this weekend.

In a statement shared to social media Friday, the Princess says she has experienced “good days and bad days” while going through chemotherapy.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she wrote.

Click to play video: '‘I am well’: Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis in video released by Palace'
‘I am well’: Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis in video released by Palace

On her good days, Middleton said, she spends her time focusing on her kids’ school life, tending to aspects of life that bring joy, energy and positivity, and she’s even “starting to do a little work from home.”

The post features a new photograph of the Princess, standing under a large tree near a pond, looking upward, dressed in a beige blazer, skinny jeans and white sneakers.

Well-wishers can likely catch a glimpse of Middleton travelling in a carriage during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, King Charles’ birthday parade, with her children. She is also expected to stand on the balcony with other members of the Royal Family, as per the yearly tradition.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, with Prince William holding Prince George, centre, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, Saturday, June 11, 2016.
FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, right, with Prince William holding Prince George, centre, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, left, on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, Saturday, June 11, 2016. AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Trending Now

She also wrote that she hopes to “join a few public engagements over the summer,” but acknowledges she’s “not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she concluded, before thanking the public for their support.

Saturday’s appearance will be the first time Middleton has appeared in public since Christmas Day. She stepped back from duties in January, revealing she had undergone abdominal surgery for a non-cancerous issue.

However, in March she revealed that doctors had found an undisclosed type of cancer in the aftermath of her surgery and she had begun chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess has not appeared in public or taken on any formal duties since her cancer announcement, instead asking for privacy and understanding while she focuses on her recovery and spends time with her family.

Click to play video: 'Fears Kate Middleton won’t appear in public again this year fuels conspiracy theories'
Fears Kate Middleton won’t appear in public again this year fuels conspiracy theories
