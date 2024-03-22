Kate Middleton says surgery found cancer, is undergoing chemotherapy

Send this page to someone via email

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, says cancer was found during her abdominal surgery earlier this year and she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy,” she announced Friday.

Kensington Palace has not disclosed what type of cancer Middleton has, but said it was discovered in post-operative tests after her abdominal surgery.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said in a video message posted to social media Friday afternoon, dressed informally in jeans and a white striped sweater.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

View image in full screen Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Kin Cheung / The Associated Press

“As you can imagine this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” the Princess continued. “But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.”

In her statement she asked for “time, space and privacy” as she undergoes her treatment.

“For now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Neither the Palace, nor Middleton, has confirmed what type of surgery she initally had in January that led to the discovery of cancer.

In her message, she shared a word for others affected by the disease.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” she said. “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

The initial surgery announcement

On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace released their first statement about Middleton’s health, informing the world that she had undergone an abdominal surgery the previous day at the London Clinic.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the Palace said at that time, adding that she would spend 10 to 14 days in hospital before returning home to recuperate.

The statement also noted that Middleton preferred that her “personal medical information” remain private and didn’t specify the type of surgery.

A second statement was released 13 days later saying the Princess had returned to the family’s home in Windsor to continue her recovery.

The Princess “is making good progress,” the Palace said on Jan. 29.

The Palace intitally announced that the surgery was for a “non-cancerous” condition. It was only later, following post-operative testing, that the disease was detected.

Well-wishes for the Princess

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that Middleton “has shown tremendous bravery.”

He also addressed the firestorm of speculation and gossip Middleton and her family have been subjected to in recent weeks, as the public clamoured for information about her health.

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre opened her Friday briefing with reporters moments after the news broke.

“We just heard the terrible news,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family,” she added. “Certainly we wish her a full recovery.”

More to come.

— with files from The Associated Press