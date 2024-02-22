King Charles ‘reduced to tears’ over well wishes following cancer diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles says he’s incredibly moved by the outpouring of support following his recent cancer diagnosis, telling British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that he’s been “reduced to tears” when reading the incoming messages and cards.

Charles met with Sunak on Wednesday, the first time he’s held his weekly audience with the prime minister since he announced he would be stepping back from his public engagements to focus on his health.

He also held an in-person meeting of the privy council before his appointment with the prime minister.

A video released by Buckingham Palace showed the two men exchanging warm words and jokes ahead of their state meeting.

“Wonderful to see you looking so well,” Sunak said cheerfully in the video.

“It’s all done by mirrors,” Charles laughed.

“We’re all behind you,” Sunak said. “The country is behind you.”

🤝 This afternoon, The King held an Audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, following a meeting of the Privy Council. pic.twitter.com/zUCo3R19Rn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 21, 2024

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards,” Charles responded. “It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

The palace announced earlier this month that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign.

The announcement came less than three weeks after the news that the King was being treated for an enlarged prostate.

While he’s appeared in public a few times since, attending church services at Sandringham and leaving Clarence House, this was the first time Charles has been filmed carrying out official duties since late last year. It was announced that the King will withdraw from public engagements for the time being, but intends to perform his state duties.

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla wave as they leave by car from Clarence House in London on Feb. 6, 2024. King Charles III’s estranged son Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday after his father’s diagnosis of cancer, which doctors ‘caught early.’. Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

Palace officials have not disclosed the specific type of cancer Charles has, but confirmed it is unrelated to his prostate procedure.

— With files from The Associated Press