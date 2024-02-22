Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

King Charles ‘reduced to tears’ over well wishes following cancer diagnosis

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'King Charles holds 1st audience since cancer diagnosis with British PM Sunak'
King Charles holds 1st audience since cancer diagnosis with British PM Sunak
King Charles held an audience for the first time since being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

King Charles says he’s incredibly moved by the outpouring of support following his recent cancer diagnosis, telling British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that he’s been “reduced to tears” when reading the incoming messages and cards.

Charles met with Sunak on Wednesday, the first time he’s held his weekly audience with the prime minister since he announced he would be stepping back from his public engagements to focus on his health.

He also held an in-person meeting of the privy council before his appointment with the prime minister.

A video released by Buckingham Palace showed the two men exchanging warm words and jokes ahead of their state meeting.

“Wonderful to see you looking so well,” Sunak said cheerfully in the video.

“It’s all done by mirrors,” Charles laughed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re all behind you,” Sunak said. “The country is behind you.”

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards,” Charles responded. “It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The palace announced earlier this month that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign.

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry breaks silence on visit with King Charles and Royal family reunion'
Prince Harry breaks silence on visit with King Charles and Royal family reunion
Story continues below advertisement

The announcement came less than three weeks after the news that the King was being treated for an enlarged prostate.

Trending Now

While he’s appeared in public a few times since, attending church services at Sandringham and leaving Clarence House, this was the first time Charles has been filmed carrying out official duties since late last year. It was announced that the King will withdraw from public engagements for the time being, but intends to perform his state duties.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they leave by car from Clarence House in London on February 6, 2024. King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday after his father's diagnosis of cancer, which doctors "caught early". View image in full screen
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla wave as they leave by car from Clarence House in London on Feb. 6, 2024. King Charles III’s estranged son Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday after his father’s diagnosis of cancer, which doctors ‘caught early.’. Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

Palace officials have not disclosed the specific type of cancer Charles has, but confirmed it is unrelated to his prostate procedure.

With files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry breaks silence on visit with King Charles and Royal family reunion'
Prince Harry breaks silence on visit with King Charles and Royal family reunion
Advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices