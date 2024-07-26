Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony

Celebrities and royals have descended on the City of Light to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympics, and they’re lighting up the red carpet as the city lights the Olympic flame.

The night before the opening ceremony, the party got started at Louis Vuitton’s Prelude to the Olympics event, which saw some of Hollywood’s elite walk the rouge carpet, including Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Jeremy Allen White.

And on Friday, ahead of the official kickoff to the games, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and a host of others walked the red carpet with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best celebrity looks and sightings from this year’s Olympic Games (so far).

Lady Gaga

John Mulaney

Elizabeth Banks

Alan Cumming

Queen Latifah

Serena Williams

Jeremy Allen White

Snoop Dogg

0:51 Paris 2024: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before opening ceremony

Charlize Theron

Zendaya

Sophia Bush

Kelly Clarkson

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend (with Miles and Luna)

Pharrell Williams

Anna Wintour & Baz Luhrmann

Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev

LeBron James

