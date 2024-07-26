SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
From L-R: Snoop Dogg, Zendaya and Charlize Theron View image in full screen
(From L-R): Snoop Dogg, Zendaya and Charlize Theron attend 'Prelude to the Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Celebrities and royals have descended on the City of Light to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympics, and they’re lighting up the red carpet as the city lights the Olympic flame.

The night before the opening ceremony, the party got started at Louis Vuitton’s Prelude to the Olympics event, which saw some of Hollywood’s elite walk the rouge carpet, including Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Jeremy Allen White.

And on Friday, ahead of the official kickoff to the games, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and a host of others walked the red carpet with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best celebrity looks and sightings from this year’s Olympic Games (so far).

Lady Gaga

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

John Mulaney

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Elizabeth Banks

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Alan Cumming

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Queen Latifah

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Serena Williams

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Jeremy Allen White

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Snoop Dogg

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before opening ceremony'
Paris 2024: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before opening ceremony

Charlize Theron

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Zendaya

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Sophia Bush

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen
Trending Now

Kelly Clarkson

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend (with Miles and Luna)

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Pharrell Williams

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Anna Wintour & Baz Luhrmann

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Cynthia Erivo

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Ariana Grande

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

LeBron James

Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony - image View image in full screen

(All photos via Getty Images)

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices