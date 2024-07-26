Paris 2024: Celebrities show up in droves for Olympics opening ceremony

Celebrities and royals have descended on the City of Light to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympics, and they’re lighting up the red carpet as the city lights the Olympic flame.
The night before the opening ceremony, the party got started at Louis Vuitton’s Prelude to the Olympics event, which saw some of Hollywood’s elite walk the rouge carpet, including Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Jeremy Allen White.
And on Friday, ahead of the official kickoff to the games, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and a host of others walked the red carpet with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.
Keep scrolling to check out all the best celebrity looks and sightings from this year’s Olympic Games (so far).
Lady Gaga
John Mulaney
Elizabeth Banks
Alan Cumming
Queen Latifah
Serena Williams
Jeremy Allen White
Snoop Dogg
Charlize Theron
Zendaya
Sophia Bush
Kelly Clarkson
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend (with Miles and Luna)
Pharrell Williams
Anna Wintour & Baz Luhrmann
Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande
Shaun White & Nina Dobrev
LeBron James
(All photos via Getty Images)
- Jasper wildfire torching cherished memories along with forest and homes
- Billy Ray Cyrus responds to leaked audio berating ex Firerose: ‘At my wit’s end’
- Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments
- ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’: Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal talk gladiator-style showdown
Comments