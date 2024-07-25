SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

2024 Olympics: How many medals Team Canada has clinched in Paris

By Staff Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Members of Canada's shooting team pose with a moose outside Canada's residence in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Paris, France. From right, are coach Lisa Borgerson and athletes Michele Esercitato, Shannon Westlake, and Tye Ikeda. View image in full screen
Members of Canada's shooting team pose with a moose outside Canada's residence in the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Paris, France. From right, are coach Lisa Borgerson and athletes Michele Esercitato, Shannon Westlake, and Tye Ikeda. Rebecca Blackwell / The Associated Press
The 2024 Summer Olympics are being held in Paris, France, and Team Canada is looking to dominate the podium.

The Games get underway Friday, July 26, with the Opening Ceremony along the city’s Seine River, and continue through Aug. 11.

Canada has sent 142 repeat Olympians to France among it 337-athlete delegation, with Ontario fielding the most competitors (140) and Quebec sending the second-highest number of athletes (59).

This year’s Games mark a return to the Summer Olympics’ regular format. The last Summer Games, which were supposed to take place in Tokyo in 2020, were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Tokyo, Canadians took home 24 medals, putting them in 11th place out of all the competing countries.

All eyes will be on the pool this year, as Olympic vets Summer McIntosh and Penny Oleksiak look to clinch some swimming hardware for Team Canada. There will also be a big interest in track and field events, with Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers, both from B.C., attempting to capture gold in the hammer throw, as well as Nova Scotia’s Sarah Mitton vying for a medal in the shot put.

Toronto sprinter Andre De Grasse will be back on the track, too, looking to add to his six-Olympic medal collection in the 100 metres, 200 metres and four-man relay.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There’s also likely to be a lot of interest in this year’s debut sport of breakdancing, as Toronto’s Philip Kim, considered one of the world’s best breakdancers, competes for a spot on the podium.

And, of course, Canada’s women’s soccer team will undoubtedly face strong competition from other countries as they try to defend their gold-medal performance at the last Olympic Games.

Check out Team Canada’s medal count below, as well as how they’re faring against other countries, in our running tally.

Podium:

Full list:

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

