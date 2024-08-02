Menu

Sports

Canada wins bronze in trampoline gymnastics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2024 9:58 am
1 min read
Sophiane Methot of Canada competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel. View image in full screen
Sophiane Methot of Canada competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel.
PARIS – Canada’s Sophiane Methot has won the bronze medal in women’s trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Varennes, Que., earned a score of 55.650 in the single-exercise final on Friday, behind Britain’s Briony Page and the Belarusian gymnast Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, who is competing as a neutral athlete.

Methot had been in second place until Page rocketed into the top spot with a score of 56.480.

The Canadian was pushed down into third with only one athlete left to perform — China’s Hu Yicheng, who made a mistake during her performance and earned a score of 11.790.

Methot has been eighth of eight in the qualifying round earlier Friday.

After missing the podium three years ago in Tokyo, Canada has now won a medal in trampoline at six of seven Games since the sport’s Olympic debut in 2000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

