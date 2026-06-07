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Sports

Oilers’ Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2026 11:35 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for a record-tying fifth time.

The honour is voted on by the NHL Players’ Association for “the most outstanding player in the NHL.”

The 29-year-old centre joined Wayne Gretzky as the only two players to ever win the award five times.

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McDavid became the third-fastest player to reach 1,200 points in NHL history with 784 games, behind only Gretzky (504 games) and Mario Lemieux (593 games).

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He recorded his eighth season with at least 70 assists, tying Lemieux for the second-most 70-plus assist seasons after Gretzky (15 seasons).

McDavid finished with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) and went on to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer for the sixth time, tying Gordie Howe and Lemieux for second-most wins behind Gretzky (10 wins).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.

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