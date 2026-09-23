Lions host Riders in important West Division clash

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It’s been a long way back for Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions.

B.C. opened its season by losing its first three games and five-of-six overall. But since then, B.C. (7-6) has reeled off six wins in seven contests, including a 48-29 home decision versus the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 12.

On Friday night, B.C. hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5) in a battle for second in the West Division. The winner also claims the season series, which is the tiebreaker should the two finish with identical records.

B.C.’s offence leads the CFL in net yards (427.7 per game), rushing (121.3) and time of possession (31 minutes 44 seconds) and is second in passing (322.5). Rourke, last season’s top Canadian and outstanding player, is fifth among league quarterbacks (3,476 passing yards) with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions but his 71.1 per cent completion average is second only to Montreal’s Davis Alexander (71.4 per cent).

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Rourke has only rushed 20 times this season, but sports a stellar 12.3-yard average per attempt with three TDs. However, the Lions don’t really needed Rourke to run with Zander Horvath (723 yards, 5.1-yard average, CFL-high 16 rushing TDs) and James Butler (393 yards, 4.6-yard average, four TDs) in the backfield.

Saskatchewan’s defence should present a good test, though. It has allowed a CFL-low 31 offensive TDs and is ranked second in fewest offensive points allowed (25.1 per game) despite a rash of injuries.

And the unit couldn’t really be faulted for Saskatchewan’s 19-6 loss to Winnipeg on Sept. 12. Bombers safety Redha Kramdi forced a first-half fumble then sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception as the Riders’ offence managed just two field goals in the contest.

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The good news, though, is help could be on the way. Running back A.J. Ouellette (knee) and receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (knee) were both full participants in practice.

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Veteran Riders quarterback Trevor Harris, 40, is enjoying another solid campaign, having completed 69.3 per cent of his passing for 4,124 yards, fourth-best in the CFL. He also has 24 TD tosses with 12 interceptions while Saskatchewan has allowed just 19 sacks, second only to Montreal (12).

But versus Winnipeg, Harris was 24-of-45 passing for 231 yards and an interception. The offence converted just four-of-22 second-down opportunities and had five giveaways (two fumbles, interception, twice on downs).

Both B.C. and Saskatchewan are 4-3 within the West Division. The Riders have dropped their last three road games but would clinch a playoff berth with a win and Winnipeg and Calgary losses this week.

Pick: B.C.

Toronto Argonauts vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday night)

At Winnipeg, Dru Brown starts at quarterback ahead of Zach Collaros (head). Brown threw for 339 yards with a TD and pick in a 30-21 win over Toronto in July. The Argos (8-6) have won three straight and earned a home playoff game with last week’s 24-19 decision over Edmonton. Chad Kelly had 19 completions for 373 yards with two TDs and two interceptions but cornerback Tarvarus McFadden (hand) is out. The Bombers (7-6) boast CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (1,084 yards) while the Double Blue ranks eighth in rushing (76.1 yards per game). But Damonte Coxie (67 catches, 1,111 yards, six TDs) anchors a solid receiving corps for Kelly.

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Pick: Toronto.

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Calgary Stampeders vs Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday afternoon)

At Ottawa, Calgary (6-8) won 40-38 last week at McMahon Stadium on Rene Paredes’s walk off 62-yard field goal. Vernon Adams Jr. passed for 357 yards with two TDs and an interception while Deonta McMahon ran for 102 yards (6.8-yard average). Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson is expected to make a second straight start for the Redblacks (0-13) after throwing for 379 yards and five TDs last week. This could be another shootout as the two defences are the league’s worst in offensive yards, points and TDs allowed. However, the home team has committed a league-high 40 turnovers — the Stamps have 23 — and the visitors are third in points scored off opponents’ turnovers (100).

Pick: Calgary.

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Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (10-4) look to rebound following last week’s loss in Toronto. Cody Fajardo completed 31-of-42 passes for 360 yards and scored the offence’s lone TD but also threw two interceptions. The defence intercepted Kelly twice but did allow 373 passing yards and the two TDs on 19 completions. Harrison Frost is expected to start again for Hamilton (4-10) after going the distance in last week’s 37-25 home loss to Montreal despite Canadian Tre Ford being available. The Ticats will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and Calgary win or a loss and Winnipeg and B.C. victories as both scenarios would confirm a crossover.

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Pick: Edmonton.

Last week: 2-1.

Overall: 41-20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.