Fajardo directs Elks to 29-21 win over Redblacks

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OTTAWA – New coach. New Quarterback. Same old Ottawa Redblacks.

After enduring last year’s 4-14 season, the Redblacks had high hopes coming into 2026, but mistakes and penalties cost them Saturday in a 29-21 loss to the Edmonton Elks. It was the season opener for both CFL clubs.

Coaching his first game with the Redblacks, Ryan Dinwiddie said penalties frustrated him the most in his Ottawa debut. His club was flagged nine times for 100 yards.

“We took too many penalties. It was a tough game. I thought we fought hard, I think we’ve got a good group, we just didn’t put it together tonight. Self-inflicted wounds, there were too many to overcome,” Dinwiddie said.

Cody Fajardo threw a touchdown pass, while Vincent Blanchard went five-for-five on field goals for the Elks.

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Fajardo completed 23 of 34 passes for 266 yards, while Justin Rankin had 13 carries for 102 yards in leading the Elks to their first win in the month of June in six seasons.

“We haven’t won the opener since 2019 and that was my message to the guys. Be the change, and we were the change tonight. We played great on all three phases. We’ve got a lot to clean up but I’m proud of the guys,” Fajardo said. “In the rain, gritty wind. It was a good team win.”

Quarterback Jake Maier made his first start with the Redblacks and threw for 203 yards on 22 completions with one touchdown. Brett Lauther connected for two field goals.

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“I thought we were really competitive and I felt that way about this team the whole camp. I really do believe that we are going to be as competitive as anybody. We have the players and I feel like we have the coach. We just didn’t play a clean enough game to deserve to win,” Maier said.

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“Credit to them. They (Elks) deserved to win, they did their thing, but the key here now is, is that the next game we play are we going to be better than we were tonight? If we are then we should like where we are because I think we have the team to do it.”

The Elks took control of the game early in the fourth quarter as Rankin scored on a 61-yard touchdown run at 4:17 to give the visitors a comfortable 26-10 lead.

The teams traded field goals in the final nine minutes of the game before Maier threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hardy with under three minutes to play. A two-point conversion cut the lead to 29-21.

Miraculously, the Redblacks trailed by just a field goal at halftime, despite turning the ball over four times, including two on downs and two fumbles.

Penalties also hurt the Redblacks on defence as two face mask calls greatly aided an Elks drive in the first quarter that led to a 12-yard field goal from Blanchard to open the scoring at 11:31.

“I hated going for the field goal from the five-yard line, but with the conditions and all the rain I figured getting points was the most important thing at that point,” Elks coach Mark Kilam said. “It was a good win but there is a lot to correct. We’ll reflect on this game and get ready for the next one.”

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That remained the only points of the game until the 6:03 mark of the second quarter when Fajardo connected with Austin Mack for a 10-yard touchdown pass to the corner of the end zone. After the Blanchard extra point the Elks had a 10-0 lead.

Ninety seconds later an 18-yard field goal from Blanchard increased that lead to 13-0.

The Redblacks finally got on the board with less than three minutes to play in the half with a one-yard touchdown run by Daniel Adeboboye that was converted by Lauther. A roughing the passer call and a pass interference call in the end zone by the Elks were the two big plays on that drive.

A 35-yard field goal as the half expired Lauther pulled the Redblacks to within 13-10 at the break.

On the second play of the third quarter, Fajardo hit Rankin on a 63-yard catch and run. The drive ended with an 11-yard field goal from Blanchard at 4:47.

A 36-yard punt return on their next series led to a 27-yard field goal from Blanchard and a 19-10 Elks lead.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, June 20.

Redblacks: Host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, June 20.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2026.